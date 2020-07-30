‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’, which was previously titled ‘Million Dollar Listing’ is Bravo’s reality series that dropped way back in August 2006. The show follows the ups and downs in the professional pursuits of a team of ambitious real-estate professionals — as they try to sell high-end properties. Of course, we also get a real-time view of the cut-throat competition in LA’s housing market. Owing to its flashy, engaging format, the reality drama has spanned multiple seasons, with the 12th edition currently on-air. Season 12 has spanned seven episodes to date and here’s what we know about its next part.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 8 Release Date:

‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ season 12 episode 8 will premiere on August 4, 2020, on Bravo at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 8 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ’24 Hours or Else’. In this episode, we will see Altman in a race against time after receiving an unexpected bit of news from the Bird Streets sellers. James and David face complications while dealing with their Santa Monica gem since the sellers pitch in their own suggestions about the final price and buyers. Meanwhile, Tracy proves she can own other markets as she expands her business to span a new and massive Arizona estate. You can also watch the preview for episode 8 here.

How to Stream Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 8 Online?

‘Million Dollar Listing’ airs on Bravo TV. So tune in to the channel every Tuesday night and catch the latest episodes. All you will need is an active cable connection. Otherwise, with a cable subscriber id, you can also head to Bravo’s official site and catch the season online.

No cable? Well, there are several options for cord cutters as well. Some of the popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms are Fubo Tv, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Amazon Prime subscribers can buy and stream the already released episodes on the platform.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 7 Recap

In the seventh episode of ‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’, ‘Glee’ alum Becca Tobin gives a hard time to the charmer — real-estate agent Josh Flagg. Becca is unimpressed with the property Josh has chosen for her. She does not like many features in the house, including the bathroom and the theater. After multiple red flags, Josh takes Becca to see the theater — to which Becca reverts: “This feels like murder.”

Of course, this is not the first time that Josh has met a difficult buyer. We have previously seen him tactfully convincing other customers in this season itself. This week, we also follow him as he gives us a tour of a 1920s Mediterranean house. He is an expert on historical homes and has extensive knowledge about dated properties. If you did not know already, Josh was voted as the commissioner of Beverly Hill’s Cultural Heritage Commission on July 8, 2020. We bet, we will get to see more of his ambitious dealings in the next episodes — now that he also needs to prove himself of being capable enough to handle such a huge responsibility.

Read More: Best Home Improvement Shows on Netflix