Airing on CBS, ‘Mom’ is a sitcom created by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky and Gemma Baker. It follows the story of a woman who reunites with her mother after a long time and has to accommodate her unexpected arrival in an otherwise stable lifestyle. The series has received critical acclaim for its writing and performances. It has also received praise for effectively addressing serious issues like alcoholism, drug addiction, domestic violence, and teen pregnancy, among others, while being uncompromising with the comedy.

The show has also been a hit with the audience and has met with a steady rise in the viewership over the years, becoming one of the highest-rated comedy shows in the US. It has also been nominated for several awards, winning two Emmys for Allison Janney. The seventh season pushes the envelope, furthering the character development for Bonnie and Christy. Now that it is concluded, where does it leave us for the next step in their story? Here’s what you should know.

Mom Season 8 Release Date

‘Mom’ Season 7 premiered on CBS on September 26, 2019, and concluded on April 16, 2020. The series was supposed to have 22 episodes, but the production had to stop due to the increasing threat of the coronavirus pandemic. The 20th episode of the season became its de-facto finale.

As far as the eighth season is concerned, CBS had already greenlit it along with the seventh. “Under Chuck Lorre’s extraordinary leadership and with his outstanding writing and production team, we look forward to having ‘Mom’ on CBS for many years to come,” said Kelly Kahl, the president of CBS Entertainment.

As of now, there is no clear timeline for the filming and airing of ‘Mom’. Considering everything, we expect ‘Mom’ Season 8 to release sometime in 2021.

Mom Season 8 Cast: Who’s in it?

‘Mom’ stars Anna Faris and Academy Award winner Allison Janney in the lead as the dysfunctional mother-daughter duo of Christy and Bonnie. The cast also includes Mimi Kennedy as Marjorie, Jaime Pressly as Jill, Beth Hall as Wendy, William Fichtner as Adam, and Kristen Johnston as Tammy. All of them are expected to return for the eighth season, along with some other recurring characters.

Mom Season 8 Plot: What can it be about?

By the seventh season of ‘Mom’, the relationship of Bonnie and Christy has come a long way, along with their individual arcs. Christy has gone back to law school, and Bonnie is trying to maintain a stable relationship with Adam. Their AA friends become their support system in tough times. In the final episode of the season, we had seen all of them embark on a sober retreat, by the end of which they had reconciled their differences. The eighth season will pick up their story from here. We also expect to see the storyline that was initially supposed to wrap the seventh season.

