Created by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, and Gemma Baker, CBS’s sitcom, ‘Mom’ returned with its eighth season on November 5, 2020. But the latest iteration has a huge cast shake-up. Anna Faris, who plays Christy, announced in September 2020 that she would not be appearing in season 8. Since Christy happens to be one of the major characters in the series, fans were wondering how ‘Mom’ would address Faris’s departure.

However, the premiere does a wonderful job of explaining why Christy will no more be a part of the future episodes. We will cover the exact details later in our recap section. For now, let’s check out the release and streaming details of the second episode.

Mom Season 8 Episode 2 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Mom’ Season 8 Episode 2 will premiere on Thursday, November 12, 2020, on CBS at 9 p.m. EST/ 8 p.m CST. The upcoming episode is called ‘Smitten Kitten and a Tiny Boo-Boo Error’.

Where to Watch Mom Season 8 Episode 2 Online?

If you have an active cable subscription, you can catch the latest episode of ‘Mom’ when it is released on CBS at the aforementioned time slot. You can also catch the season online on the channel’s official website and stream it on CBS All Access. Cord-cutting alternatives include live-streaming the season on Fubo, DirectTV, and YouTube TV. You can additionally catch previous seasons on Hulu. Seasons 1-7 are also available for rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Mom Season 8 Episode 1 Recap

Episode 1, titled ‘Sex Bucket and the Grammar Police’, kicks off with Bonnie and Adam driving home from the airport. After a few moments, Bonnie happily says: “Every mom dreams of the day where they get to drop their 42-year-old daughter to go to school. I did it all by myself.” Christy has finally made her dream of becoming a lawyer a reality by enrolling at Georgetown Law School on a full scholarship. And Bonnie is extremely proud of her daughter’s achievement.

Later, Bonnie, Jill, Wendy, and Marjorie meet up to plan a birthday surprise for Tammy. The A.A. gang holds a get-together, free of alcohol, and indulge in games like Never Have I Ever, Would You Rather, and pillow fights. Marjorie gets overwhelmed in the midst of the slumber party and threatens to go home. When Bonnie attempts to stop her, Marjorie states that she requires a stent in her heart. She admits that she is fearful about her future and this prompts Jill to invent a new activity.

The ladies light a small fire called Fear Bucket and each of them needs to write their biggest fear and burn it in the flames. While some jot down fears of death, others pen their worries about intimate issues. Bonnie reads her own paper: “I’m afraid people in this group don’t know how much I love them,” and then throws it in the inferno. Later, Tammy talks to her estranged father about their sobriety. The night wraps up with Christy calling Bonnie and updating her on the new life in Washington DC.

Read More: Best Sitcoms on Netflix