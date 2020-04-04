Everything has been going wrong in this heist. First of all, it was so unplanned that despite all his preparations, the Professor failed to account for several discrepancies, one of which was Rio’s PTSD. If he thought about how the cops would use him to send in a bug, he could have also considered his mental state and advised his team to take special care of him. Perhaps, had this happened, Gandía wouldn’t have escaped. But what’s done is done. Now, the team needs to focus on getting out of it alive.

Money Heist Season 4 Episode 5 Recap

As the team tries to find out Gandía’s hideout, another character comes into play. A flashback reveals that the Professor had allowed a mole into the Bank, just in case the hostages planned another escape attempt. Nairobi comes back in action, lifting the spirits of her men who are responsible for melting the gold, which is supposed to be their way out of the Bank.

One step at a time, the team tries to clear every section of the place and locate Gandía. Palermo is brought back in the team when it comes to light that his tantrum to leave with the state secrets was a farce. Denver apologizes to Rio about lashing out at him before. Even reunited, they are no match against the man who knows every inch of the place.

Money Heist Season 4 Episode 5 Review

Finding Gandía is the priority right now. So important that the hostages can be left under the care of a rookie. What can they possibly do, trapped in the library? Two things shouldn’t be forgotten. One, Arturo is with them. I still don’t understand why they didn’t keep him in a separate room, chained to something, or why they didn’t outright kill this irritant. At least, they could have rendered him unconscious. Two, there is always a scope for hostage rebellion.

It turns out that the Professor did learn from his mistakes committed in the previous heist and placed a mole amongst the hostage. Julia, aka Manila, is to keep an eye on everyone and report immediately if she comes to know about an escape attempt. Some light is also shed on her past, and we come to know about another connection that the Professor developed owing to his friendship with Moscow. The introduction of a trans character, especially in a position that might prove critical for the survival of the team, is also commendable. Manila is the one to look out for.

What makes this episode so good is “5 minutes earlier”, which is also the title of the episode, as the form of storytelling. We come to know just how resourceful, and hence dangerous, Gandía is. The Professor advises them to split into teams and secure all areas, one by one. But they have grossly underestimated him, and as he cuts off their connection with the outside, it becomes even more difficult for them to find him.

The formula of cat and mouse chase makes this episode a nail-biting watch. Seeing Nairobi back in her form is great, and the show emphasizes upon why we love her so much and what makes her so essential for the team. Another person to make a desperately needed return is Palermo. He is single-handedly responsible for the mess that has followed Gandía’s escape. But that is exactly what he wanted. He knew that when the team falls into chaos, they will need him to take charge of the situation. What remains to be seen is the price that they will have to pay for his need to acquire leadership.

