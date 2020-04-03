When we last saw the Professor, he had been fighting a losing battle. His plan was in shambles, Nairobi was on the verge of dying, and for all he knew, Lisbon was already dead. The audience knew that Alicia Sierra, who had turned out to be a fiercer adversary than Raquel Murillo, had played one of his tricks against him. He had walked right into her trap, and his next step, to indulge in an all-out war against the system, had proved that perhaps the level-headed Professor had forgone his calm and was ready to stir a storm.

Part 4 of ‘Money Heist’ picks up with this mindset. Titled ‘Game Over’, it starts with the audience finding out how bad the situation is. As the Professor loses further control and Tokyo stages another coup (because what would be a heist without one of her tantrums), it looks like they might have already lost this one.

Money Heist Season 4 Episode 1 Recap

Shattered by the death of Lisbon, the Professor comes close to getting caught. Marseilles saves him by leading the cops astray. After destroying the tank, the team focuses on saving Nairobi’s life. While Sierra pushes to attack further, Tamayo thinks that the bloodbath should end and considers negotiating.

This heist was supposed to be much more than just a dream. It wasn’t about money or the one last escapade before retirement. It was to bring Rio back and to declare their rebellion against the system. It was about resistance. However, what it was supposed to be and what it should have been is completely erased from the Professor’s mind as he kicks into survival mode.

Money Heist Season 4 Episode 1 Review

The Professor has lost control, and if he doesn’t find his bearings in good time, then by the time he does make a comeback, it would be too late. Sierra, on her part, is not ready to allow any reprieve to the robbers. She knows that they have been cornered. They are wounded and are not exactly in high spirits. One more sharp blow, and it can all come to an end. Had she been in charge, this whole debacle would have ended then and there. ‘Money Heist’ gives yet another reason as to why women should have the reins.

Another argument in this favor comes when Tokyo declares that she has assumed command. It doesn’t sit well with Palermo, who is a drama queen in his own right. It is not shocking, if a bit frustrating, to see Tokyo fighting for leadership when an emergency needs to be addressed first. Time and again, her actions have led the team in one problem after another. Moscow had to pay the price for her love for theatrics.

She has been in this situation before and knows how it turns out, all too well. Hence, watching her fall into the same cycle is very annoying. However, one can also view this as a consistent character trait. She can’t change who she is. For what it’s worth, it looks like she might be the leader the team needs, after all.

The first episode is a breathless watch. It delivers the edge-of-the-seat experience that the fans of ‘Money Heist’ have become accustomed to. It leaves on a critical point, the one that will make the fans jump onto the next episode without a second thought. The ending of the third season had mirrored the first. In both situations, we had found the Professor on the verge of losing it all. In the first case, it was the part of his plan, and the situation was resolved quicker than expected. This time, however, we are not so hopeful of his chances.

Read More: Here Are All the Filming Locations of Money Heist