No one is invincible; no one is indispensable. There is danger in every heist, and there is no predicting who will fall for it. The previous heist had claimed the lives of three people- Oslo, Moscow, and Berlin. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that a similar fate awaits others as well. It is only a matter of time, and what remains to be seen is who will be sacrificed this time around.

Money Heist Season 4 Episode 6 Recap

Cornered on all sides, Gandía finds a shield in Nairobi. Her injuries make her an easier target, and he barricades himself in a room, with the others trying to get to him without hurting Nairobi. However, he knows all the entry points very well and is prepared for any attack. He also shoots Nairobi in the hand to make it clear that he is not going to show any mercy. He might die, but he will take out some of them as well.

While his team tries to keep their calm in a difficult situation, the Professor racks his brain to think of anything that can save the day. Most important of all is to find out the panic room. It will not only bring Tokyo back and lessen Gandía’s leverage but also leave no place for him to hide. He had been collaborating with the cops, and they need to cut this connection before he can inflict any further damage. However, he is not the only one who has the means to reach the outside. Somehow, Arturo, too, ends up with a phone and alerts the cops about their situation.

Money Heist Season 4 Episode 6 Review

It is a dark day for ‘Money Heist’, or for this episode, at least. The Professor had already made it clear that not all of them would make it out alive. He had prepared them to operate on each other, in case one of them was gravely injured. There would be no help from the outside; they wouldn’t send any surgeons, especially if it was for them. It proves true when, at the beginning of the season, they have to save Nairobi by themselves. The only other option is to send her out, as demanded by Alicia Sierra. However, the news of Lisbon’s death made them suspicious of their promises.

This heist had been difficult for Nairobi from the beginning. She had enjoyed her time with Helsinki, whom she had grown to love. Coming back to the job meant giving him up to Palermo, who didn’t treat him right. She already had some emotional baggage coming in. Then, Alicia Sierra found another hole in her armor. She used her son, whom she was forced to leave behind. It led to her getting shot and then operated on by her team, none of whom was fit for the job. Somehow, they saved her life. But as soon as she woke up, she was attacked by Gandía.

She was saved in the nick of time, and even got back to work, even though she could have rested a bit more. She understood how necessary it was for her to get back into the fray. But again, she found herself in captivity of Gandía. She was ready to sacrifice herself. She teased her captor, again and again, so he would kill her, and the team could get inside and kill him too.

What makes it even more shocking is that it was highly unexpected. After she survived the previous injury, it looked like she might be out of danger now. But all those good things happening to her should have been warning enough. There was a lot for her to look forward to after the heist was done. The knowledge of it makes it even more devastating.

