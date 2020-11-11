‘Moonbase 8’ is Showtime’s space-themed comedy that introduces us to a deadbeat dad who used to own a helicopter tour business. Now, Cap (John C. Reilly) is on his journey to find redemption as he leads a ragtag team of would-be astronauts at a lunar simulation site in a remote desert in Winslow, Arizona. Cap and his colleagues, Skip (Fred Armisen) and Rook (Tim Heidecker), reach the camp to prove to their higher NASA authorities that they can survive in moon-like conditions. Their end goal? Get picked for the next real lunar trip.

Since our trio of astronauts is extremely inefficient, they face multiple obstacles during their experiment. For instance, the premiere episode that dropped on November 8, 2020, showcases how the team tackles low water supply and Cap decides to dig a well. And one of the members almost gets shallowed into the sand. Later, the guys also reflect on their past. Rook recounts how he used to be a stoned Phish follower and Cap speaks about his dream scholarship. Skip aims to live up to his astronaut dad’s name and Rook wants to “spread the gospel of Jesus Christ” in the universe. Cap wishes to redeem himself before his family and friends in Honolulu.

Well, this workplace comedy, with a space twist, seems to have kicked off with a solid start. And after a plot-packed, humorous debut, ‘Moonbase 8’ is now all geared up to release its next episode. And here is everything you need to know about it.

Moonbase 8 Episode 2 Release Date:

‘Moonbase 8’ episode 2 is slated to premiere on November 15, 2020, on Showtime at 11 pm ET/PT and 10 pm CT. The first season consists of six, 30-minute episodes. It will wind up with its finale on December 13, 2020.

Where to Stream Moonbase 8 Episode 2 Online?

If you have a cable subscription, you can watch the second episode of ‘Moonbase 8′ by tuning in to Showtime on your tv at the designated time slot. Otherwise, you can catch up on the entire series online on Showtime’s official website and the Showtime app. The third option is to watch the episodes online on YouTube TV.

Otherwise, you can log in to your Hulu account and catch up on all the six episodes of season 1. Also, if want to ditch cable, you should know that ‘Moonbase 8’ is available for live-streaming on Directv, Fubo TV, and Sling TV. Finally, the show is included with Showtime on Amazon Prime for $10.99/month after trial.

Moonbase 8 Episode 2 Spoilers

The second episode is called ‘Rats’. Rook decides to contact his family online. However, his video correspondence results in a serious case of homesickness. He is so upset that he even contemplates leaving the team. Meanwhile, Cap develops a new obsession. He is hell-bent on catching a suspicious prowler. On the other hand, Skip devises a bunch of creative ideas to boost up the morale of the crew so that they can suit up more efficiently. For some more insights, you can also check out the official promo for the upcoming episode below:

