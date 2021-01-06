‘Moonbase 8’ is a comedy television series created by Jonathan Krisel along with Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, and John C. Reilly, who also star in the show. It follows the story of three astronauts with sub-standard skills and knowledge, desperately trying to fly to the moon. They are stationed in one of NASA’s numerous lunar training sites located in Winslow, Arizona, hoping to be chosen by NASA to be sent to the nearly-completed original Moon Base.

The show garnered mixed reviews, with the comedy being typed as subdued and mediocre. However, it was also termed as admirable in some instances bearing the potential to independently set a trademark or style of comedy unique to the masses. With the first season ending on December 6, 2020, there are speculations regarding its continuation to another season. Here’s everything we know.

Moonbase 8 Season 2 Release Date

‘Moonbase 8’ season 1 released on November 8, 2020, on Showtime. It consists of 6 episodes, with a runtime of 30 minutes each. The first season of the comedy series garnered an average 0.01 rating in the 18-49 age group and 81,000 viewers in total.

As far as another season is concerned, here’s what we know. Coupled with the limited number of episodes, season 1 received mediocre ratings, thus decreasing the further possibility of its renewal. The three jocular protagonists are prominent faces in the realm of comedy, which means anticipating their collective reprisal also might be a long shot. However, there is still a sliver of hope in terms of the story, which did not reach a definite ending. If the show does get recommissioned, we expect ‘Moonbase 8’ season 2 to release sometime in 2022.

Moonbase 8 Season 2 Plot: Who can be in it?

The show features Fred Armisen as Doctor Michael “Skip” Henai, son of an astronaut. Tim Heidecker plays devout Professor Scott “Rook” Sloan, whose mission in life apart from landing on the moon is to popularize the Gospel of Jesus Christ. John C. Reilly plays the character of crew leader Robert “Cap” Caputo, an ex helicopter pilot who claims to have given military service. Without the star cast ensemble, it isn’t easy to witness any progress in the plot. Hence, if the show is renewed for a second season, the main cast members will most likely feature in the series.

Moonbase 8 Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season ends with the crew reporting Kelce’s (Travis Kelce) death to the NASA authorities. They arrive at the camp to retrieve his body, which is surprisingly in good condition considering the indefinitely long period he is buried for. An even bigger shock strikes the trio when they are absolved of all culpability regarding Kelce’s passing, which is declared a death due to self-induced reasons. They finally decide to continue dreaming up their moon-landing endeavors by staying back in the camp.

Season 1 wraps up on a positive note with hopes in line for what’s to come next. The next season might push the crew closer towards their dream through a miraculous brush of fate similar to how they effortlessly got away with Kelce’s death. But if taking a trip to the moon sounds incredulous even for a comedy TV series, we can at least expect another round of challenges (or entertainment) revolving around the selection process.

