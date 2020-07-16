Monogamy: call it a social construct or a biological necessity for true love? Whatever the case may be, monogamy, by its very definition being about a rule, ends up causing tons of drama in people’s lives. Just think of how much your own life is dictated by monogamy and you’d know what we are talking about. Well, filmmakers do not need to think too deeply in order to catch this potential conflict point. Out of the many movies on infidelity, ‘Fatal Affair’ is one that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with a thriller premise.

The film revolves around a wealthy woman who gets married to a man she loves. However, when their marriage is undergoing a dry phase, she ends up having an affair with one of her exes. However, her ex becomes obsessed with her, to a dangerous degree. The character of the central woman is played by Nia Long. The role of her former lover, on the other hand, is essayed by Omar Epps of ‘House MD‘ fame. Other cast members include Stephen Bishop, KJ Smith, Carolyn Hennest, and Maya Stojan. Here’s the list of similar movies that you must see if you liked Fatal Affair. You can most of these movies on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Chloe (2009)

‘Chloe’ is a very well-paced thriller about the problems that simmer beneath a seemingly perfect life. The film, like ‘Fatal Affair’ is focused on a couple that audiences might think is perfect. However, the conflict begins when the husband, David misses his flight and birthday party. His wife, Catherine’s delusional jealousy soon comes to the fore because of that. She hires an escort named Chloe to test her husband’s loyalty.

6. Unfaithful (2002)

‘Unfaithful’ is an admittedly uneven movie. It has detectable moments of highs and lows and often loses focus from the plot. However, when it is good, the movie is quite disturbing. It is disturbing because it painfully examines sexual and emotional tension beyond the confines of monogamy. The story revolves around…drum roll…an extramarital affair. However, there is obviously more to it than just that.

5. Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

This erotic psychological drama is a work by acclaimed director, Stanley Kubrick. That itself should be enough to convince anyone of its quality. The movie is based on the novella, ‘Traumnovelle’ and revolves around a man who becomes obsessed with having an extra-marital affair. Soon, he joins an underground society and realizes his obsession. The movie stars Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman and brilliantly touches upon themes of infidelity, love, and sexual desire.

4. The Gift (2015)

‘The Gift’ is a 2015 movie that will keep you on the edge of your seats and would be unlike any other Jason Bateman movie that you might have seen. The film revolves around a married couple, Simon and Robyn. Their lives are going about seamlessly till one of Simon’s friends from the past drops in. He starts to mysteriously send in gifts and encounter them repeatedly. Then, he reveals a secret about Simon’s past that threatens to ruin his relationship with Robyn.

3. Gone Girl (2014)

Those who have seen ‘Gone Girl‘ would instantly swear that it is one of the most intense thriller movies of the 2010s, if not all time. The film does not let your attention waiver even for a split second. It revolves around a married couple after the wife mysteriously disappears. ‘Gone Girl’ makes one swing and unable to decide who to be sympathetic for throughout, keeping one guessing till the very end. Rosamund Pike gives one of the most memorable performances of her career in this movie.

2. The Last Seduction (1994)

‘The Last Seduction’ was acclaimed for its portrayal of a female antagonist when it was released. However, there has hardly been any other movie that manages to portray a female anti-heroine better. The character of Bridget Gregory is central to the story of ‘The Last Seduction.’ She is attractive, intelligent, and married to a doctor. However, that is not enough for her. She convinces her husband to sell medicinal cocaine to a few dealers. Then, she flees with the money. When her husband starts sending detectives after her, Bridget decides to get rid of him…

1. Fatal Attraction (1987)

This 1987 movie is not on this list only because it shares half a title with ‘Fatal Affair.’ The film was critically acclaimed by critics and is one of the most popular movies about infidelity. The movie revolves around a married man who has an affair. However, the woman that he has an affair with becomes obsessed with him and won’t let go.

Read More: Best Infidelity Movies of All Time