‘Mrs. America‘ is a Hulu mini-series which is based on the shocking true story of how a woman successfully opposed the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA). The titular character, Phyllis Schlafly, was able to rally housewives all over the country for the cause. ‘Mrs. America’ focuses on the battle between her and the group of second-wave feminists vying for the ERA.

Each episode of the mini-series focuses on a different woman, involved in the conflict while the larger narrative revolving around Schlafly progresses. The first episode introduces Schlafly’s character, life, and motifs, depicting how her personal aspirations make her oppose the ERA. The second episode revolves around the feminist, Gloria Steinem, who wishes to make abortion legal as soon as possible. The third episode, on the other hand, focuses on Shirley Chisholm’s failed attempt at running for President of the United States.

Mrs. America Episode 4 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘Mrs. America’ episode 4 is scheduled to release on April 22, 2020, on Hulu. Usually, Hulu uploads new episodes at 12:00 AM E.T. Hence, ‘Mrs. America’ episode 4 can be expected around that time as well. The fourth episode is titled ‘Betty’ and returns one week after the first three episodes of the series were released on the same day. From the fourth episode onwards, the show follows a weekly format with a new episode slated to be premiered every Wednesday.

How to Watch Mrs. America Episode 4 Online?

‘Mrs. America’ is a show that was ordered by FX. However, the series does NOT air on FX or FXX. ‘Mrs. America’ is a part of ‘FX on Hulu’ and hence, can only be watched on Hulu. Hulu offers two plans without live TV, with its most basic one priced at $5.99 a month. The $11.99 a month pack allows users to watch content without ads and download episodes for offline viewing. You can get a one-month free trial before starting any of these plans.

Mrs. America Episode 4 Spoilers: What to Expect?

As mentioned earlier, ‘Mrs. America’ episode 4 is titled ‘Betty,’ after the character and real-life feminist activist, Betty Friedan. She is often regarded as the woman who kickstarted the second wave of feminism. Here is what the blurb for the fourth episode reveals: “As Stop ERA grows and gains media attention, Betty Friedan, the mother of the Feminist movement, makes it her mission to take down Phyllis.”

As one can observe, ‘Mrs. America’ episode 4 will finally see the group of feminists taking the threat of Schlafly seriously for the first time. So far, they have been depicted as being overconfident in their belief that the ERA will be ratified.

The fourth episode certainly promises to be entertaining as Friedan, according to the blurb, intends to “take down Phyllis.” Betty is shown to be quite a headstrong woman. In fact, she has been portrayed in a somewhat negative light for her overtly assertive nature. In all probability, the fourth episode will provide viewers with compelling reasons to empathize with Betty. It might also show her tussle for dominance with Bella progress.

On the other hand, one might expect a few conflicts to arise on Schalfly’s side. Her campaign has not been perfect either. Her friends have been shown wanting more power, but Schlafly is depicted to be uncomfortable sharing any. Moreover, in the third episode, Schlafly throws Alice under the bus after Jacquie (the racist woman) threatens to fight the ERA on her own. One can expect Alice to be less loyal to Schlafly after that.

