‘Mrs. America‘ is one of the most powerful depictions of the second wave of feminism since it presents the story from all the angles comprehensively. With its focus on the female opponent of the Equal Rights Amendment Ratification, Phyllis Schlafly, the Hulu mini-series successfully displays the public discourse of the ’70s around feminism, putting ideas that seem organic today in perspective.

Each episode of the mini-series focuses on a different woman involved in the fight to get the ERA ratified. The fourth episode advances the story from Betty Friedan’s perspective, highlighting how she “lost her cool” in a debate against Schlafly. Moreover, the episode also shows the initial signs of racial discord in the feminist movement, with several African-American women deciding to form their own national organization.

Mrs. America Episode 5 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘Mrs. America’ episode 5 is scheduled to release on April 29, 2020, on Hulu. Usually, Hulu uploads new episodes at 12:00 AM E.T. Hence, ‘Mrs. America’ episode 5 can be expected around that time as well. The fifth episode is titled ‘Phyllis & Fred & Brenda & Marc’ and returns one week after the fourth episode of the series was premiered. The show follows a weekly format with a new episode slated to be premiered every Wednesday.

How to Watch Mrs. America Episode 5 Online?

‘Mrs. America’ is a show that was ordered by FX. However, the series does NOT air on FX or FXX. ‘Mrs. America’ is a part of ‘FX on Hulu’ and hence, can only be watched on Hulu. Hulu offers two plans without live TV, with its most basic one priced at $5.99 a month. The $11.99 a month pack allows users to watch content without ads and download episodes for offline viewing. You can get a one-month free trial before starting any of these plans.

Mrs. America Episode 5 Spoilers: What to Expect?

As mentioned earlier, ‘Mrs. America’ episode 5 is titled ‘Phyllis & Fred & Brenda & Marc.’ It appears to be the first episode that does not directly revolve around a single woman. That is partly correct. It is only partly correct since the fifth episode of ‘Mrs. America’ will most probably revolve around the story of Brenda Feigen Fasteau the most.

Brenda Feigen Fasteau is a feminist activist who became the National Legislative Vice President for the National Organization for Women. The episode will also focus on her extremely supportive husband, Marc, who is also a feminist. Marc changed his name after the marriage as well. The blurb for the fifth episode reads, “Phyllis and Fred Schlafly debate superstar Feminist couple Brenda and Marc Feigen-Fasteau on television.”

As mentioned in the blurb, the fifth episode will depict another heated argument between Schlafly and one of her opponents. However, this one appears to be even more exciting as it promises to show the flaws in Schlafly’s relationship. The episode should depict how the perceived “benefit” of gender inequality (according to Schlafly) leads to subjugation and an unfair partnership.

