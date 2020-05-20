‘Mrs. America‘ is a miniseries by Hulu that comprehensively depicts the second-wave feminists’ movement to get the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) ratified. The miniseries mostly focuses on Phyllis Schlafly, a conservative woman who manages to successfully oppose the ratification but also depicts the true events from the point of view of various other leading figures. The penultimate episode of the series revolves around Schalfly’s closest supporter, Alice, as she heads to Houston to attend the National Women’s Conference. The episode ends with Schlafly bringing busloads of her supporters to the convention.

Mrs. America Finale Release Date

‘Mrs. America’ episode 9 is scheduled to release on May 27, 2020, on Hulu. Usually, Hulu uploads new episodes at 12:00 AM E.T. Hence, ‘Mrs. America’ episode 9 can be expected around that time as well. The ninth episode is titled ‘Reagan’ and returns one week after the eighth episode of the series was premiered. The show follows a weekly format with a new episode slated to be premiered every Wednesday.

How to Watch Mrs. America Episode 9 Online?

‘Mrs. America’ is a show that was ordered by FX. However, the series does NOT air on FX or FXX. ‘Mrs. America’ is a part of ‘FX on Hulu’ and hence, can only be watched on Hulu. Hulu offers two plans without live TV, with its most basic one priced at $5.99 a month. The $11.99 a month pack allows users to watch content without ads and download episodes for offline viewing. You can get a one-month free trial before starting any of these plans.

Mrs. America Episode 9 Spoilers: What to Expect?

As mentioned earlier, the ninth episode serves to be the finale of ‘Mrs. America.’ Hence, one can expect a glorious conclusion to the Hulu miniseries. Moreover, it a historical fact that Phyllis manages to successfully stop the Equal Rights Amendment to be ratified. Hence, the final episode will definitely show how she manages to do that.

This is what the blurb says: “Gloria, Bella, and Jill put pressure on the White House to act on their proposals from the National Women’s Conference. Phyllis prepares to leverage her political victories as the 1980 presidential election draws near.”

As you can read, the blurb mentions Phyllis’ “political victories.” Hence, it can be expected that the finale will not just be limited to her victory. Interestingly, the 1980 election is mentioned. Does this mean that Schlafly tries to participate in the election in some manner? It is a fact that Schlafly’s victory helped usher in a new era for conservative politics in the United States. Her victory helped Reagan become President in 1980. Hence, the finale would definitely depict that.

Furthermore, the final episode would also show Steinem, Jill, and Bella trying to get the proposals of the National Women’s Conference passed. Hence, the concluding episode might also show some of the things that the feminist movement does manage to achieve.

