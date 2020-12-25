‘My 600-lb Life’ is TLC’s hit and long-running reality television series that had originally aired in 2012. Each episode features a morbidly obese person who is over 600 pounds. Most of the time, their weight is so massive that they have difficulty performing daily tasks. At times, their heavyweight even proves detrimental to their life. The episode then chronicles their journey and covers the evolution within a span of one year — as they attempt to cut down their weight to a healthy level. Well, because of this inspiring premise, ‘My 600-lb Life’ has spanned eight seasons to date. And here is all the information we have collected about its ninth edition.

My 600-lb Life Season 9 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘My 600-lb Life’ season 8 premiered on January 1, 2020, on TLC. It wrapped up with its 16th episode on April 15, 2020. Soon after, the show was renewed for its ninth edition. And now, we have also received an update on its release date. ‘My 600-lb Life’ season 9 is slated to premiere on December 30, 2020, at 8 pm ET/ PT and 7 pm CT.

My 600-lb Life Season 9 Cast

The lead star of ‘My 600-lb Life’ is Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, popularly referred to as Dr. Now, who happens to be an Iranian-American surgeon, TV personality, and author. He is a certified specialist in vascular surgery and bariatric surgery. Since Dr. Now has been the central star of the show since its inception, we need not reiterate that he will be seen in season 9 as well. Other than him, each episode will feature a new morbidly obese participant.

What Can My 600-lb Life Season 9 be About?

The eighth season of ‘My 600-lb Life’ could not finish airing all of its episodes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, season 9 kicks off with the unaired episodes from season 8 and then proceeds to drop the new episodes. Each episode throws the limelight on one morbidly obese individual as s/he seeks the help of Dr. Now to get them back on track. The featured patients also need to convince the surgeon to approve them for the bariatric surgery. For instance, in one of the episodes, an overweight woman explains: “I wake up every morning and that’s when it comes crashing down on me. This is not the life I wanted.”

The new season, just like its predecessors, additionally follows the stars and the impact of their health on their close ones. It also details the aftereffects of habits like addiction and dependency on food to overcome emotional crises. For example, another star says, “All I do is eat. It makes me feel better.” A close person to the cast member replies: “It’s sad you ain’t living to the best of your abilities.” Dr. Now chips in: “If you value your life, what are you willing to do to preserve that?”

Well, we bet, the latest season of ‘My 600-lb Life’ is all geared up to get the waterworks running with a bunch of new, emotional stories! Tune in and check the episodes as and when they drop on TLC.

Read More: Where Is Tara Taylor From My 600-lb Life Now?