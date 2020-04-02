Lately, in My 600-lb Life, we have seen instances of morbidly obese people visiting Dr. Now and whose stories don’t end on a good note. In other ways, they are not approved for gastric bypass surgery. Take, for example, Dominic, who is the subject in last week’s episode. He does not reach the required weight-loss mark and hence, is not allowed to proceed with the operation.

This week, the reality star featured in episode 14 is Megan Davis. So, does she meet the same fate? Or does her journey conclude on a more hopeful note? Well, find out in our recap section below. Now, if you have already finished watching the last episode, you might want to know everything about the upcoming episode. Scroll down and you will get to know every detail, including the tune-in times and streaming details of ‘My 600-lb Life’ season 8 episode 15.

My 600-lb Life Season 8 Episode 15 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘My 600-lb Life’ Season 8 Episode 15 will premiere on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, on TLC, at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m CST. It is titled ‘Ashley T’s Story’. Its official synopsis goes as follows:

“Ashley is 24 and lives alone. Her only sources of comfort are food and the relationships she has online. But not a single one of her profiles is real. Soon, Ashley learns that Dr. Now isn’t someone she can lie to like her online friends.”

Season 8 will follow a weekly schedule, airing one new episode every Wednesday night at 8 p.m ET.

Where to Watch My 600-lb Life Season 8 Episode 15 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘My 600-lb Life’ if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website.

If you don’t have cable, you can live-stream the episodes on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming devices through subscription services such as DirecTV, FuboTV, PhiloTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

Entire episodes and seasons are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

My 600-lb Life Season 8 Episode 14 Recap:

Megan Davis is only 24 years old and even at such a young age, she is more than 600 lbs and depends on her mum for almost all of her day-to-day tasks. She meets Dr. Now and when she travels to Houston, she is mesmerized with her journey through the countryside. It has been so long that she has been outside as her obesity has rendered her immobile.

Dr. Now sees that she has multiple health issues and puts her on a strict diet. She sticks to the prescribed routine and by the end of the episode, she also manages to lose several pounds and reaches below 500 lbs. But she has so many health complications that the surgeon does not give a go-ahead to the surgery. It might be risky for her.

But Megan is not dejected. She vows to follow a disciplined regime in the hope that one day she will be able to undergo the operation. Even Dr. Now promises to keep checking up on her in order to track her progress and look for other options to get her back on a healthy lifestyle.

