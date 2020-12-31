‘My 600-lb Life’ is back! With more emotional and inspiring stories of people struggling with morbid obesity. The ninth edition of the reality show landed on December 30, 2020, and it introduces us to a woman named Samantha who weighs around 1000 lbs! What’s more? She makes online videos and gets cash to eat more food! Now, if you have already finished watching the last episode, you might want to know everything about the upcoming episode. Scroll down and you will get to know every detail, including the tune-in times and streaming details of ‘My 600-lb Life’ season 9 episode 2.

My 600-lb Life Season 9 Episode 2 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘My 600-lb Life’ Season 9 Episode 2 will premiere on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, on TLC, at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m CST. The upcoming episode is called ‘Thederick’s Story’. Season 9 will follow a weekly schedule, airing one new episode every Wednesday night at 8 p.m ET.

Where to Watch My 600-lb Life Season 9 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘My 600-lb Life’ if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. If you don’t have cable, you can live-stream the episodes on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming devices through subscription services such as DirecTV, FuboTV, PhiloTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Entire episodes and seasons are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

My 600-lb Life Season 9 Episode 1 Recap:

An almost bed-ridden Samantha is almost on the verge of calling it quits. She cannot do anything on her own and yet, has a toxic relationship with food. She weighs almost 1000 pounds now and holds a huge risk of suffering from the inevitable — death. Therefore, she decides to approach Dr. Nowzaradan, and here she is diagnosed with kidney stones. And now, she has started having problems with her bladder and is worried about congestive heart failure. When the ambulance reaches, getting down the stairs puts her in extreme pain.

Dr. Now advises her on a controlled diet of 1200 calories a day. When Samantha is discharged, has lost 40 lbs. But when her weight shows no signs of decreasing anymore, Dr. You consults with Dr. Heydari, to perform a gastric sleeve. Dr. Now considers this step because he knows that without his intervention, Samantha might end up losing her life. After the procedure, she weighs 638 pounds. Following this, Samantha starts going to rehab for physical therapy and behavior therapy. Her weight climbs down to 616 pounds. As of now, at the end of the episode, her weight is just under 500 pounds.

Read More: Where is Ashley T. From My 600-lb Life Now?