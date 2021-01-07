‘My 600-lb Life’s latest episode introduces us to Thederick, who has become housebound from incessant eating, For the past decade, he has only gone outside to greet the ice cream man. However, when he gets a massive health scare, he understands that only one man can help him – Dr. Now. Now, if you have already finished watching the last episode, you might want to know everything about the upcoming episode. Scroll down and you will get to know every detail, including the tune-in times and streaming details of ‘My 600-lb Life’ season 9 episode 3.

My 600-lb Life Season 9 Episode 3 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘My 600-lb Life’ Season 9 Episode 3 will premiere on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, on TLC, at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m CST. The upcoming episode is called ‘Carrie’s Story’. Season 9 will follow a weekly schedule, airing one new episode every Wednesday night at 8 p.m ET.

My 600-lb Life Season 9 Episode 3 Spoilers

The third episode is titled ‘Carrie’s Story’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “20 years after her dad died as a result of a botched weight loss surgery, Carrie is on the brink of eating herself to death. To live, she must face the fear and grief of losing her father and end a cycle of toxic behavior with her husband Chris.”

Where to Watch My 600-lb Life Season 9 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘My 600-lb Life’ if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. If you don’t have cable, you can live-stream the episodes on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming devices through subscription services such as DirecTV, FuboTV, PhiloTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Entire episodes and seasons are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

My 600-lb Life Season 9 Episode 2 Recap:

When we first meet Thedrick, he is almost completely bedbound and has minimal mobility left. He holds an obsession with food and finally, after a massive health scare, decides to consult Dr. Now. He explains: “All I do is eat. It makes me feel [good].” The only thing he used to do was to wait for the ice cream guy to deliver his treats. Thedrick admits: “The treats make it worthy for me to push myself to go outside. I order a lot and I tell myself, ‘You don’t gotta eat it if you don’t want it,’ but…I end up eating it all at once.” When episode 2 commences, Thedrick weighs a whopping 740 lbs. However, after his sessions with Dr. Now, he loses 125 lbs and then gets the approval from Dr. Now for the weight loss surgery. Toward the end, the procedure is stalled since he has a weak heart. Dr. Now advises him to lose a couple of more lbs in order to ensure a successful bariatric surgery.

