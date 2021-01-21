‘My 600-lb Life’s latest episode introduces us to Cindy, who is completely resistant to change. She has spent almost an entire year creating a world that makes her feel safe. When her friend notices Cindy’s health declining rapidly due to her size, she coerces Cindy to move to Houston and see Dr. Now. Now, if you have already finished watching the last episode, you might want to know everything about the upcoming episode. Scroll down and you will get to know every detail, including the tune-in times and streaming details of ‘My 600-lb Life’ season 9 episode 5.

My 600-lb Life Season 9 Episode 5 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘My 600-lb Life’ Season 9 Episode 5 will premiere on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, on TLC, at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m CST. The upcoming episode is called ‘Melissa M’s Story Story’. Season 9 will follow a weekly schedule, airing one new episode every Wednesday night at 8 p.m ET.

My 600-lb Life Season 9 Episode 5 Spoilers

The third episode is titled ‘Melissa M’s Story’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “Melissa has isolated herself at home and lost many friends to avoid feeling the shame of what her food addiction has done to her body; now, the only way to get her life back is to leave it behind to start a new one with Dr. Now’s help in Houston.”

Where to Watch My 600-lb Life Season 9 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘My 600-lb Life’ if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. If you don’t have cable, you can live-stream the episodes on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming devices through subscription services such as DirecTV, FuboTV, PhiloTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Entire episodes and seasons are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

My 600-lb Life Season 9 Episode 4 Recap:

“Cindy is resistant to change and has spent years creating a world that makes her feel safe. When her friend notices Cindy’s health declining rapidly due to her size, she pushes Cindy to move to Houston and see Dr. Now” — as outlined by TLC. In the episode, Cindy says: “When I wake up, I try not to think about my life and how bad things are. But it’s hard to do that with my body, which hurts all the time because it’s breaking down. And I don’t feel like I’m even living anymore…I’m trapped in this bed pretty much all day, every day.” She has prescribed a strict diet, given exercises, and made to attend psychotherapy sessions. However, she is able to shed only 40 lbs out of the 70 asked of her.

