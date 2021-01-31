‘My 600-lb Life’s latest episode introduces us to Melissa, who has isolated herself at home because of her extreme weight. She has also lost many friends because she does not want them to see what her unhealthy food addiction has done to her body. Now, in order to get back on track, she needs to travel to Houston and seek the help of Dr. Now. So, if you have already finished watching the last episode, you might want to know everything about the upcoming episode. Scroll down, and you will get to know every detail, including the tune-in times and streaming details of ‘My 600-lb Life’ season 9 episode 6.

My 600-lb Life Season 9 Episode 6 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘My 600-lb Life’ Season 9 Episode 6 will premiere on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, on TLC, at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m CST. The upcoming episode is called ‘Kenae’s Journey.’ Season 9 will follow a weekly schedule, airing one new episode every Wednesday night at 8 p.m ET.

My 600-lb Life Season 9 Episode 6 Spoilers

The third episode is titled ‘Kenae’s Journey,’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “Kenae’ was already big before her weight gain took off after the death of her beloved mother. Refusing to deal with the pain, Kenae’ turned to food to fill the void. But she’ll be reunited with her mum soon if the denial continues.”

Where to Watch My 600-lb Life Season 9 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘My 600-lb Life’ if you have a cable connection by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. If you don’t have cable, you can live-stream the episodes on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming devices through subscription services such as DirecTV, FuboTV, PhiloTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Entire episodes and seasons are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

My 600-lb Life Season 9 Episode 5 Recap:

Melissa Marescot is a 36-year-old woman who has been grappling with weight issues since a very young age. Her unhealthy weight is a result of a lifetime of trauma and abuse. When her heavy mass gets way out of hand, she turns to Dr. Now for help. She is around 600 pounds when she meets him and is advised to go on a strict 1200 calorie diet. She is also asked to visit a psychotherapist who could guide her in dealing with the stress and emotional trauma from her past.

She showcases a great deal of progress and manages to shed a total of 150mpounds by the end of the program. But Melissa still does not qualify for the weight loss surgery. Therefore, Dr. Now asks her to move to Houston. However, she goes back to Florida instead. As per Melissa, she had already achieved her goals and did not see any point in moving forward with the surgery.

