‘My 600-lb Life’s latest episode introduces us to Kenae, who was already overweight before her weight gain accelerated, following the death of her beloved mother. In order to cope up with the pain, she started resorting to food to fill the void. However, in her current condition, she is bound to join her mum if she does not get back on track. So, if you have already finished watching the last episode, you might want to know everything about the upcoming episode. Scroll down, and you will get to know every detail, including the tune-in times and streaming details of ‘My 600-lb Life’ season 9 episode 7.

My 600-lb Life Season 9 Episode 7 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘My 600-lb Life’ Season 9 Episode 7 will premiere on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, on TLC, at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m CST. The upcoming episode is called ‘Krystal’s Journey.’ Season 9 will follow a weekly schedule, airing one new episode every Wednesday night at 8 p.m ET.

My 600-lb Life Season 9 Episode 7 Spoilers

The third episode is titled ‘Krystal’s Journey,’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “Krystal began overeating to shield herself with a protective layer of obesity after suffering years of abuse. Once a means of protection, her pathological eating now threatens to destroy her life if she doesn’t get help.”

Where to Watch My 600-lb Life Season 9 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘My 600-lb Life’ if you have a cable connection by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. If you don’t have cable, you can live-stream the episodes on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming devices through subscription services such as DirecTV, FuboTV, PhiloTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Entire episodes and seasons are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

My 600-lb Life Season 9 Episode 6 Recap:

Kenae is a 41-year-old woman who has been grappling with weight issues since a very young age. Her unhealthy weight is a result of a lifetime of trauma and tragedy. She started putting on more weight, especially after the loss of her mom. In the episode, she recounts her life by saying: “My life is unbearable because of my size. Everything about this life is hard – to where I can’t even function on my own as I need…These days, even standing is a painful thing for me.” At the beginning of the episode, she weighs 614 lbs.

She showcases a great deal of progress and manages to reach 482 pounds. After several psychotherapy sessions, water aerobics, a 1,200 calorie diet, and massive lifestyle changes, she is able to lose this weight with support from her family. However, even after such a huge achievement, she is not approved for the weight loss assist surgery because of her weak heart.

