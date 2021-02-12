‘My 600-lb Life’s latest episode introduces us to Krystal, who had started resorting to stuffing herself with junk food from an early age. She did this to shield herself with a protective layer of obesity after suffering years of abuse. However, when we meet Krystal at the beginning of the episode, she is extremely overweight. And if she doesn’t get help, her pathological eating could end up destroying her life. So, if you have already finished watching the last episode, you might want to know everything about the upcoming episode. Scroll down, and you will get to know every detail, including the tune-in times and streaming details of ‘My 600-lb Life’ season 9 episode 8.

My 600-lb Life Season 9 Episode 8 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘My 600-lb Life’ Season 9 Episode 8 will premiere on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, on TLC, at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m CST. The upcoming episode is called ‘Isaac’s Journey.’ Season 9 will follow a weekly schedule, airing one new episode every Wednesday night at 8 p.m ET.

My 600-lb Life Season 9 Episode 8 Spoilers

The third episode is titled ‘Isaac’s Journey,’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “Isaac helped raise his siblings after his mom suffered a debilitating stroke when he was 10. While learning to cook for his family, he began comfort-eating. Now to avoid eating himself to death, Isaac must learn to take care of himself for a change.”

Where to Watch My 600-lb Life Season 9 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘My 600-lb Life’ if you have a cable connection by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. If you don’t have cable, you can live-stream the episodes on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming devices through subscription services such as DirecTV, FuboTV, PhiloTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Entire episodes and seasons are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

My 600-lb Life Season 9 Episode 7 Recap:

34-year-old Krystal Hall from Frankfort, Ohio, introduces herself by explaining how her obesity affects her relationship with her close ones. Her weight even affects her regular activities. She says: “I feel like I’ve destroyed my life by letting my weight get as out of control as it is now because I’m 600 lbs, and I’m miserable. Every aspect of my life is affected by my size, to where I have to have help to do a lot now.” Therefore, to get back on track, she finally decides to consult with Dr. Now. From 618 lbs, Krystal is able to shed around 91 lbs. She manages to secure approval for her gastric bypass surgery. But she ends up gaining another 53 lbs during the pandemic. As a result, she is advised by Dr. Now to move to Houston, and fortunately, she does just that!

