In the 9th episode of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ that dropped this week, which is called ‘The Buddy System’, Whitney asks Buddy to move in with her in her Charlotte home. However, when his new girlfriend takes up most of his time, Whitney realizes that she is lonelier than ever! More on that later. Now, the show is all geared up to release its 10th episode. And here is everything we know about it.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 10 Release Date:

‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ season 8 episode 10 premieres on January 12, 2021, on TLC, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT.

Where to Stream My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Season 8 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. New episodes drop every week on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. Cable-free, live-streaming options include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Philo TV, Directv, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. You can also rent already released episodes on Amazon Prime Video. The series is additionally available on Hulu.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 10 Spoilers

The 8th episode is titled ‘A Big Fat Ultimatum’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: ” Wary of being alone in Charlotte, Whitney convinces Buddy to move in with her; with Buddy’s new girlfriend taking up his time, Whitney finds herself lonelier than ever.”

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 9 Recap

In episode 9, we get a glimpse into Buddy’s relationship, and the guy is moving really fast. It has only been a week and the two have already started addressing each other with the L word. But Buddy is in a committed relationship and he is happy. Whitney is of course content that her friend is happy and she even likes his girlfriend. But she is worried about her own situation.

She now realizes that she cannot depend on Buddy as she did earlier. He now has priorities and Whitney finds herself lonely without him in Charlotte. Because of the coronavirus, she has to rely on video-chats with her friends to combat the loneliness. Later, Buddy advises Whitney that she should say goodbye to Charlotte for good. We also learn that Buddy and Brittany have broken up since the latter did not like him being so close to Whitney. The two then decide to go out and get matching tattoos.

