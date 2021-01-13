In the 10th episode of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ that dropped this week, which is called ‘My Big Fat Ultimatum’, Whitney is upset after Chase’s betrayal and is disappointed with Buddy on the fence about staying with her. Therefore, she decides to leave everything and head to Greensboro. But when Ryan finds out, he announces a pretty hefty ultimatum. He even threatens her to stay back in Charlotte. More on that later. Now, the show is all geared up to release its 11th episode. And here is everything we know about it.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 11 Release Date:

‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ season 8 episode 11 premieres on January 19, 2021, on TLC, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT.

Where to Stream My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 11 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Season 8 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. New episodes drop every week on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. Cable-free, live-streaming options include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Philo TV, Directv, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. You can also rent already released episodes on Amazon Prime Video. The series is additionally available on Hulu.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 11 Spoilers

The 8th episode is titled ‘Weight Loss Surgery’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “While Whitney is undecided about where to live, the Greensboro crew hatches a plan to lure her back home and away from Ryan — for good; with the fate of the business in jeopardy and her love life in ruins, Whitney faces some tough decisions.”

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 10 Recap

In episode 10, Whitney Thore tells Ryan he is not important to their business. She says that she plans on moving back to Greensboro and hence, he is no more her partner. But Ryan does not take the news lightly and even threatens Whitney with serious repercussions. But Whitney is adamant to do want she feels like. She might be mixing her personal and professional lives but that does not seem crucial right now.

On the other hand, Whitney is not happy when she asks Buddy to move in with her but he refuses. She does not want a link back to Chase Severino and hence, shifting base to Greensboro seems a good idea from all directions. Whitney additionally updates viewers that she and Jessica are doing great with No BS Active. Even Tal admires her for her decision to work together with Jessica. In fact, it was his recommendation that had got the girls together in the first place.

Read More: My 600 Lb Life Biggest Success Stories