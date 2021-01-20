In the 11th episode of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ that dropped this week, which is called ‘Weight-loss Surgery’, Whitney is unsure about where to live while the squad from Greensboro comes up with a plan to take her back home and away from Ryan. Since her business is almost in ruins and her relationship is in shambles, Whitney has to make some tough decisions. More on that later. Now, the show is all geared up to release its 11th episode. And here is everything we know about it.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 12 Release Date:

‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ season 8 episode 12 premieres on January 26, 2021, on TLC, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT.

Where to Stream My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 12 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Season 8 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. New episodes drop every week on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. Cable-free, live-streaming options include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Philo TV, Directv, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. You can also rent already released episodes on Amazon Prime Video. The series is additionally available on Hulu.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 12 Spoilers

The 12th episode is titled ‘Whitney Gets Her Groove Back’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “In an attempt to rebuild their shaky relationship, Ryan invites Whitney and her friends to Asheville for a weekend getaway; Whitney consults a doctor about moving forward with weight-loss surgery.”

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 11 Recap

In episode 11, Whitney reaches Greensboro with Tal for a quick trip. She discusses returning to Greensboro. She also thinks about Ryan’s ultimatum regarding their business. Ryan and Chase video chat, with the former showing off his new baby supplies. He is excited about the baby and expresses his happiness about his changed life. Whitney and Jessica work out together.

Whitney manages to lift 85 pounds and returns home to meet up with Ryan over drinks. Whitney admits that she is not thinking about leaving but trying to figure out her life. After they talk, Whitney decides that she will give Charlotte some more time. She also needs to make a decision about signing her lease. Later, she meets up with Buddy and he asks her about her plans. She confirms that she will leave if he does not stay. Whitney also says that she is thinking about weight loss surgery. In another scene, Buddy and Whitney meet up with Tal and their other fiends and reveal that they have signed a lease for 7 more months.

