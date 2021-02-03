In the 13th episode of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ that aired this week, which is called ‘Big Fat Brawl,’ Ryan invites Whitney on a weekend trip to Asheville. However, she is soon joined by her friends, and all eyes are on Ryan for possible sabotage. But things take a different turn when Whitney and Buddy get into a fight. Later, the gang goes on a hike that leads to a waterfall. More on that later. Now, the show is all geared up to release its 14th episode. And here is everything we know about it.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 14 Release Date:

‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ season 8 episode 14 premieres on February 9, 2021, on TLC, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT.

Where to Stream My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 14 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Season 8 if you have a cable connection by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. New episodes drop every week on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. Cable-free, live-streaming options include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Philo TV, Directv, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. You can also rent already released episodes on Amazon Prime Video. The series is additionally available on Hulu.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 14 Spoilers

The 14th episode is titled ‘Big Fat Baby News.’ And here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “Things are looking up for Whitney during an Asheville getaway, then she discovers that Ryan has been keeping devastating news from her; Whitney is shocked by a surprise call from Chase and his baby daughter.”

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 13 Recap

In episode 13, Whitney and Buddy go on a vacation after getting an invitation from Ryan. However, when they reach Ryan’s house, he informs them that he is still in Charlotte. Whitney is annoyed, but she holds her temper when Ryan assures her that he will reach there eventually. Later, Whitney and Buddy spend some time in the pool. Buddy is depressed, and he is not well. He has a hard time, but Whitney tells him that she will be there to help him navigate this tough situation.

Todd and Ashley arrive to find them swimming. They have a small get-together and talk. Whitney wonders how she was about to get married in a month’s time. She also admits that she is doing much better now. Ashley wants Whitney to let it all go and have a good time. The following day, Ryan arrives along with his dog. He is not so happy after seeing Tal. Later, the whole gang goes on a hike. Whitney is not confident in the beginning but is finally able to make it.

Read More: My 600 Lb Life Biggest Success Stories