In the 14th episode of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ that aired this week, which is called ‘Big Fat Baby News,’ things seem to be working out good for Whitney during a trip to Asheville. But things soon get heated when she finds out that Ryan had been keeping more terrible secrets from her. Whitney is surprised when she gets an unexpected call from Chase and his baby daughter. More on that later. Now, the show is all geared up to release its 15th episode. And here is everything we know about it.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 15 Release Date:

‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ season 8 episode 15 premieres on February 16, 2021, on TLC, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT.

Where to Stream My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 15 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Season 8 if you have a cable connection by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. New episodes drop every week on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. Cable-free, live-streaming options include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Philo TV, Directv, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. You can also rent already released episodes on Amazon Prime Video. The series is additionally available on Hulu.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 15 Spoilers

The 15th episode is titled ‘The Skinny.’ And here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “Host Sukanya Krishnan takes Whitney, her friends, and her family back through some of the most memorable and traumatic moments of the past year; Chase comes face to face with everyone for the first time since the breakup.”

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 14 Recap

In episode 14, Whitney and Buddy go on a vacation after getting an invitation from Ryan. However, when they reach Ryan’s house, he informs them that he is still in Charlotte. Whitney is annoyed, but she holds her temper when Ryan assures her that he will reach there eventually. Later, Whitney and Buddy spend some time in the pool. Buddy is depressed, and he is not well. He has a hard time, but Whitney tells him that she will be there to help him navigate this tough situation.

Todd and Ashley arrive to find them swimming. They have a small get-together and talk. Whitney wonders how she was about to get married in a month’s time. She also admits that she is doing much better now. Ashley wants Whitney to let it all go and have a good time. The following day, Ryan arrives along with his dog. He is not so happy after seeing Tal. Later, the whole gang goes on a hike. Whitney is not confident in the beginning but is finally able to make it.

