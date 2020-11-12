Season 8 of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ made its much-awaited grand premiere on November 10, 2020. And as fans might know, the current outing is going to showcase a devastating turning point in Whitney Way Thore’s life. In the season 7 finale, she and Chase Severino celebrate a huge engagement party. However, in real-time, Chase cheated on Whitney with another woman. And this chain of events will be a focal point of the future episodes from the eighth edition.

That being said, the season 8 premiere, however, throws the limelight on another person in Whitney’s life, Buddy Bell. We will cover the details later in our recap section. But first, let us check out the release date and streaming options for the second episode.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 2 Release Date:

‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ season 8 episode 2 premieres on November 17, 2020, on TLC, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT.

Where to Stream My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Season 8 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. New episodes drop every week on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. Cable-free, live-streaming options include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Philo TV, Directv, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. You can also rent already released episodes on Amazon Prime Video. The series is additionally available on Hulu.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 2 Spoilers

The second episode is titled ‘Whitney’s Long-Distance Relationship’. It follows the star as she requests an apology from Buddy Bell, who agrees to do so. However, she ends up getting scared of his intensity. On the other hand, Whitney plans to visit Chase in North Carolina.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 1 Recap

The season 8 premiere follows Whitney and her group of friends as they take a month-long trip to a cabin in the mountains. Her buddies are excited to discuss her engagement with Chase. However, Buddy Bell is unhappy. He butts heads with Whitney and the rest of his friends while stating that he does not like Chase’s new rules. Earlier, Buddy and Chase had got into an argument when the latter had asked the former to maintain boundaries. When Whitney confronted Buddy publicly, he felt attacked. And now, in the season 8 premiere, Buddy recounts this very issue.

In a confessional, Buddy says that Chase is slowly controlling aspects of Whitney’s life. He goes on to explain how he believes that it is not Chase’s responsibility to dictate how he interacts with Whitney. He also explains how it is odd that Whitney and Chase got close and serious so soon. And when Buddy tells Whitney that something seems off about the whole situation, she is not ready to hear any of it. Eventually, she gets into a fight with her long-term friend. As a result, he leaves the cabin early.

