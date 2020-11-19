In the second episode of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ that dropped this week, we follow Whitney and Chase as they take a weekend trip to Wilmington. This is when Chase drops a bombshell. He asks her to move in with him. Meanwhile, with the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing, Whitney is worried for the safety of her parents. More on that later. Now, the show is all geared up to release its third episode. And here is everything we know about it.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 3 Release Date:

‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ season 8 episode 3 premieres on November 24, 2020, on TLC, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT.

Where to Stream My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Season 8 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. New episodes drop every week on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. Cable-free, live-streaming options include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Philo TV, Directv, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. You can also rent already released episodes on Amazon Prime Video. The series is additionally available on Hulu.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 3 Spoilers

The 3rd episode is titled ‘Slipping Through My Fingers’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “During a weekend trip to Wilmington, Chase shocks Whitney by asking her to move in with him, but is she flattered or annoyed? When Covid-19 hits too close to home after some scary news from Buddy, Whitney fears for the safety of her parents.”

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 2 Recap

The second episode sees Chase and Whitney as they navigate the tensions in their relationship. Whitney is ready for marriage but she still needs to discuss many things with Chase. One of the major hurdles is their long distance. It is also revealed that Chase is now working in a managerial position in a bar and is concentrating on his career. However, since the job is stressful, it is causing a strain in their relationship. Later, when Chase asks Whitney to move in with him, she is annoyed. In fact, the arrangement was supposed to go the other way.

Meanwhile, Buddy and Whitney have a discussion about his unacceptable behavior. Buddy explains that he cannot cite any specific reason for his outburst. All he knows is that he hates himself a lot. Whitney reminds Buddy that how much he has improved over the years. Finally, the long-term friends reconcile and Buddy also makes amends with Heather. As far as the moving-in scene goes, Whitney is adamant — she does not want to leave behind her parents and life and shift to Wilmington. She declines Chase’s offer and decides to settle back in her own house — where she can go into quarantine if the coronavirus strikes too close to home.

