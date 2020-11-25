In the 3rd episode of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ that dropped this week, we follow Whitney as she takes a weekend trip to Wilmington. Chase meets her and drops a shocker. He asks Whitney to move in with him. On the other hand, when she gets some upsetting news from Buddy, she starts to worry about her parents — in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. More on that later. Now, the show is all geared up to release its 4th episode. And here is everything we know about it.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 4 Release Date:

‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ season 8 episode 4 premieres on December 1, 2020, on TLC, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT.

Where to Stream My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Season 8 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. New episodes drop every week on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. Cable-free, live-streaming options include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Philo TV, Directv, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. You can also rent already released episodes on Amazon Prime Video. The series is additionally available on Hulu.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 4 Spoilers

The 3rd episode is titled ‘Safer at Home’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “While isolated at home due to the spread of Covid-19, Whitney struggles with her growing resentment toward Chase. Will this quarantined couple come to an agreement over their living situation, or will the pandemic drive a bigger wedge between them?”

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 3 Recap

Whitney and her mum reach Wilmington to visit Chase, who has decorated his house with a welcome banner. Almost immediately, he again asks Whitney to move in with him. When she gets annoyed, Chase shows her the backyard, puts out a tea spread and says that they will discuss the matter at a later time. The couple then visits Oceanic, which is Chase’s sister’s employer. The trio sits down to talk about the wedding and possible venues. In a later scene, Chase’s sis asks Whitney if she wants to see her fiance’s bar — which is somewhat seedy.

Whitney and Chase have a conversation, with the latter saying that she can think of staying with him. But her dad does not support her notion of abandoning a thriving business and moving with her to-be hubby. Chase brings Whitney and her mom to his club and Whitney gets the vibes that Chase was never intending to shift to Charleston. The next day, she loses her ring while taking a walk on the beach with Chase and his dog. While driving back home, Whitney receives news that Buddy’s mom is Covid-positive. The worried star calls home and asks her brother to tell their dad to not travel around so much. Whitney also decides to stay with her mother to ensure her safety.

