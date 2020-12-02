In the 4th episode of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ that dropped this week, a quarantined Whitney is stuck at home due to the incessant spread of the Coronavirus. She is also attempting to navigate her ongoing issues with Chase, regarding their living situation. If they can’t solve the problem soon, it threatens to tear them apart. More on that later. Now, the show is all geared up to release its 5th episode. And here is everything we know about it.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 5 Release Date:

‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ season 8 episode 5 premieres on December 8, 2020, on TLC, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT.

Where to Stream My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Season 8 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. New episodes drop every week on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. Cable-free, live-streaming options include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Philo TV, Directv, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. You can also rent already released episodes on Amazon Prime Video. The series is additionally available on Hulu.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 5 Spoilers

The 5th episode is titled ‘My Big Fat Broken Heart’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “After months of quarantine and struggling with panic attacks, Whitney is still reeling after hearing that Chase is having a baby with another woman. She turns to Buddy for comfort.”

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 4 Recap

Whitney is at home, after having returned from Wilmington. Since the state is in lockdown, she needs to stay indoors. There is no gym and her mother is staying with her. She also advises her dad to stay in the house. But since her father’s job falls under the essential category, he has to go out. This makes Whitney extremely cautious about his health. She also wants Chase to be with her in Charlotte since his bar is closed. But he does not want to make the move. To cope up with the solitude, Whitney buys a pup. She already has two cats. However, she is still upset about losing her ring and is annoyed with Chase for changing his plans.

Whitney’s friends warn her that she is at risk from the virus because of her weight. Since she cannot go to the gym, she decides to continue her workout sessions by creating videos at her own personal gym. She handles one set of classes and Ryan handles another. When Whitney discusses the Chase situation with Ryan, he asks her to go to Wilmington. After all, Chase does not have anyone there and it would be good to have some company. But Whitney denies it; she says she will stay only in Charlotte or Greensboro. Hunter visits Whitney later and brings her toilet paper — something that has become rare in the lockdown. He also gets his mom’s hairdryer.

