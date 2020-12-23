In the 7th episode of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ that dropped this week, which is called ‘Sex, Lies, and Sandwiches’, Whitney’s path crosses with an ex-flame. She is now confused if she can move on from Chase. On the other hand, she escapes quarantine and heads out for a fun weekend friends’ trip. However, her spirit is crushed when she discovers that Buddy has been keeping a new girlfriend from her. More on that later. Now, the show is all geared up to release its 8th episode. And here is everything we know about it.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 8 Release Date:

‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ season 8 episode 8 premieres on December 29, 2020, on TLC, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT.

Where to Stream My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Season 8 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. New episodes drop every week on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. Cable-free, live-streaming options include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Philo TV, Directv, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. You can also rent already released episodes on Amazon Prime Video. The series is additionally available on Hulu.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 8 Spoilers

The 8th episode is titled ‘Sink or Swim’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: “During a weekend trip to the lake, Whitney and Ryan clash as her friends beg her to ditch him and move back to Greensboro. When Buddy’s new girlfriend crashes the party, Whitney worries about losing her quarantine husband to another woman.”

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 7 Recap

In episode 7, Lennie makes a comeback and he happens to be Whitney’s ex. He decided to meet her when he heard about Chase and the broken engagement. Whitney is both happy and flattered to see him. So, they talk about whatever happened in the last 4 years. Lennie stays over for the night and wakes up the next morning to make breakfast. He even beats Buddy to it. Buddy suspects they had slept together and confronts Whitney about the same when she comes down.

explains that there was nothing that happened and he just wants a second chance. But this makes Buddy jealous. Lennie leaves later and Whitney talks to Buddy about her loneliness and if they can live together forever. This is when he reveals that he has a girlfriend. He and Brittany have been together for only a week and he is already calling her his partner. Out of spite, Whitney calls Ryan to the vacation spot when Buddy invites Brittany to spend some time with him. Britney’s friends are confused since Ryan was supposed to be the enemy.

