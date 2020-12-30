In the 8th episode of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ that dropped this week, which is called ‘Sink or Swim’, Ryan and Whitney clash during a weekend trip to the lake. Her friends request her to leave him and move back to Greensboro. When Buddy’s new girlfriend reaches the spot, Whitney is worried that she will lose her friend to this new woman. More on that later. Now, the show is all geared up to release its 9th episode. And here is everything we know about it.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 9 Release Date:

‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ season 8 episode 9 premieres on January 5, 2021, on TLC, at 9 pm ET/PT and 8 pm CT.

Where to Stream My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch the latest episode of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Season 8 if you have a cable connection, by tuning in to TLC at the above time slot. New episodes drop every week on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET. You can also watch the released episodes online by logging into TLC’s official website. Cable-free, live-streaming options include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Philo TV, Directv, YouTube TV, or Sling TV. You can also rent already released episodes on Amazon Prime Video. The series is additionally available on Hulu.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 9 Spoilers

The 8th episode is titled ‘The Buddy System’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by TLC: ” Wary of being alone in Charlotte, Whitney convinces Buddy to move in with her; with Buddy’s new girlfriend taking up his time, Whitney finds herself lonelier than ever.”

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 8 Episode 8 Recap

In episode 8, “During a weekend trip to the lake, Whitney and Ryan clash as her friends beg her to ditch him and move back to Greensboro. When Buddy’s new girlfriend crashes the party, Whitney worries about losing her quarantine husband to another woman,” as surmised by TLC. What happens here is, once the party is over and everyone leaves, the only people left behind are Whitney, Brittney, and Buddy. The situation is really weird and later, the ladies shave Buddy’s head. Whitney says that she finds it strange that Buddy is in a relationship with another woman. Brittney leaves and Whitney says that she hopes that Buddy takes it slow. Buddy returns and Whitney asks when will he tell Brittney that he loves her. Buddy admits that he has already done the necessary. On the other hand, when Ryan crashes the party, he receives a lukewarm response from the gang. Whitney is confused if she should stay in Charlotte and continue to pursue her friendship with Ryan.

