‘My Dead Ex’ is an enchanting tale of two people whose lives have been irreversibly transformed by a morbid swing of destiny. The series revolves around Charley Albright and her unnatural dynamic with Ben, her hopeless admirer. Ben desperately wants to take her out on a date, and after his millionth attempt, Charley gives in, not as a sign of reciprocation but instead as a conscious attempt to get this tedious ordeal over with. But the date turns out to be a venue for tragedy as Ben falls to his death while orchestrating a grand gesture to impress Charley. She then plunges into a state of nostalgia and wears the necklace Ben once had gifted her. As a consequence, he shockingly materializes back to life. Although it sounds dark on the surface, the series is nothing short of a cute teenage drama that massively entertains. After its first season ended, you must be wondering about ‘My Dead Ex’ season 2. Well, here’s everything we know.

My Dead Ex Season 2 Release Date

‘My Dead Ex’ season 1 released in its entirety on February 1, 2021, on Netflix. Prior to its release on the streaming platform, it originally premiered on March 20, 2018, on go90 after releasing on SXSW on March 11, 2018. Netflix picked it up because its original network went defunct. The series consists of eight episodes, with every episode having a duration of 21-27 minutes. The series was lauded because of its fresh plot and dynamic characters.

As far as season 2 is concerned, here’s what we know. The ending of the first season leaves no stone unturned. It meets a fairytale-ish end that does not leave much scope for its continuation and the creators likewise, haven’t left any update regarding its renewal. Considering these factors, it is unlikely that ‘My Dead Ex’ season 2 will ever get made.

My Dead Ex Cast: Who is in it?

The cast of ‘My Dead Ex’ is led by Katherine C. Hughes, who portrays the protagonist Charley. Her life is struck by a rare spark of magic that transforms her life. Ryan Lee stars as Ben, who is obsessed with Charley. Ryan Malaty essays the role of Luke, Charley’s unrequited crush. Medalion Rahimi portrays Wren, Charley’s best friend. Other cast members include Audrey Wasilewski as Mary Bloom, Marc Evan Jackson as Vice Principal Kelly, Beth Littleford as Laurel, and Matt Braunger as Officer Mitch Maloof, among others.

My Dead Ex Plot: What is it About?

Charley Albright has a crush on Luke but is disappointingly and perpetually approached by Ben, who is adamant about going out with her. She finally says yes on the condition that he would leave her alone after the date is over. But Ben, a romantic fool, decides to make things right by declaring his love through an Instagram post featuring a message written on a billboard that eventually causes his death.

Horrified and dismayed, Charley looks back on her friendship with Ben and wears a necklace that he had gifted her back when they were ten years old. On wearing the necklace, Ben jolts back to life and is trapped by a spell (or curse) that mandates him to stay within a 30 feet distance from Charley. The show is about how these two people reconnect and share experiences.

