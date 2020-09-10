Our feet are very important parts of our bodies and yet somehow, they are also the most neglected. How many of us go to the doctor when our feet ache or look swollen? Most of us just prefer to soak them in a tub of hot water or get a massage. But aching feet can be a symptom of an underlying problem. That’s one of the useful things we learn when we watch TLC’s newest medical transformation reality show ‘My Feet Are Killing Me’. The show is co-hosted by two doctors, both foot and ankle surgeons (also known as podiatric surgeons), situated across the country from each other. Dr. Ebonie Vincent on the West Coast and Dr. Brad Schaeffer on the East Coast, both spend most of their professional lives dealing with (and treating) all kinds of foot growths, injuries, and ailments.

Dr. Vincent and Dr. Schaeffer are both super skilled surgeons who are very good at their jobs, apart from also being supremely easy on the eyes. They are both kind and friendly, and they both ensure that their patients are comfortable by displaying excellent bedside mannerisms. While some parts of the show can be gross and difficult to watch, it is also weirdly addicting (not to mention satisfying) to see all these people with feet-related problems find the right kind of treatment and finally feeling better after their pain is alleviated. In recent times, medical reality shows like ‘My Feet Are Killing Me’ and ‘Dr. Pimple Popper‘ (another one of TLC’s hits) have started gaining a steady viewership.

So some viewers might want to know where are Dr. Vincent and Dr. Schaeffer located exactly. Don’t worry, we have all the relevant information regarding their clinic locations and how to book an appointment with them right here.

My Feet Are Killing Me Clinic Locations

Dr. Ebonie Vincent works at Orange County Podiatry and they have two clinics in California where she sees patients. She is available at the Orange County clinic on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays between the hours 8:30 am – 3:30 pm. The address of the clinic is 1310 W Stewart Dr. #401, Orange, CA 92868. People can make inquiries and appointments through the clinic’s phone number: 949-273-4936. Alternatively, you can also get in touch with them through email: [email protected]

On Tuesdays and Fridays, Dr. Vincent is available at the Irvine clinic from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm on Tuesdays and 7:30 am to 2 pm on Fridays. The address of the clinic is 16405 Sand Canyon Ave Suite 270, Irvine, CA 92618. The clinic’s phone number is 949-649-6401 and the email address is [email protected]

Dr. Brad Schaeffer works at a private practice called Family Foot and Ankle Specialists. They also have clinics at two locations within New Jersey – one in Piscataway and another in Hillsborough, and Dr. Schaeffer sees patients at both locations. The address for the Piscataway Podiatrist clinic is 12 Wills Way, Piscataway, NJ 08854. Their phone number is 732-968 -3833. The address for the Hillsborough Podiatrist clinic is 812 Courtyard Drive, Hillsborough, NJ 08844. You can contact them through their phone number 908-874-8030.

How To Book Appointments

Locals living in California and New Jersey can just directly visit the clinics and book appointments by either calling in advance or through their websites. If you want to see Dr. Vincent in Irvine or Orange County then you can book an appointment online on their website. If you would like to see Dr. Schaeffer for feet-related maladies, you can book an appointment through their website here.

If you don’t live in California or New Jersey, or it’s not possible for you to visit the clinics, you can enquire through their respective emails and ask if the doctors do a remote consultation, as most doctors also do now due to the ongoing pandemic.

