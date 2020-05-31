By now, Isekai is an overly saturated anime genre, but there are a few anime that are still bringing new creative ideas to it. One of them happens to be ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ which adopts Otome game tropes and even takes a whole look at the reverse harem genre. Another aspect of it that makes it stand out from most others is how it completely turns the “save the world” trope upside down. So if you’re tired of the same old archetypal Isekai shows, you’ll certainly enjoy this one. For those who have been watching this season, here are all the details about its upcoming episode.

My Next Life as a Villainess Episode 10 Release Date: When will it premiere?

My Next Life as a Villainess Episode 1 premiered on April 4, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes in this season, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ Episode 10 is scheduled to release on June 7, 2020 at 9:30 am PT in the US (i.e. June 8 at 1:30 am JST in Japan).

Where to Watch Destruction Flag Otome Episode 10 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Destruction Flag Otome Spoilers

‘My Next Life as a Villainess’, also known as ‘Destruction Flag Otome’ centers around a girl named Catarina Claes who belongs to a royal family. But her extremely comfortable life is shattered one day when she hits her head and recalls the memories of her past life. She remembers that she was once an ordinary girl who died in a car accident. And one night before the accident, she was playing Fortune Lover. This leads her to the realization that she is now a character of Fortune Lover where, according to the original plot of the game, she is destined to get exiled. At first, for obvious reasons, she starts panicking. Then she determines that the only way she can escape her tragic destiny is by taking the game’s timeline in a whole new direction. With this, she begins her crazy reverse harem adventure where she not only attempts to alter the future but also learns a lot along the way.

In the recent episode of ‘Destruction Flag Otome’, Catarina defends maid Anne Shelley after noticing how her parents are forcefully getting her married. In the meantime, even Geordo’s expectations are raised again when he gets an invitation from Catarina. But as always, to his dismay, he is left disappointed when he learns that Catarina is inviting pretty much everyone. In the closing moments of the 9th episode, Catarina is also confronted by someone who is very well aware of her true destined nature and threatens her. The upcoming episode will make more revelations about who this person is and what he/she intends to achieve from this.

