At its worst, ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ maybe a little predictable, but at its best, it manages to land almost all of its gags and stays true to Otome game tropes. Apart from that, even its reverse harem themes are quite appreciable and will get some chuckles out of you, time and again. ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ is now heading towards its conclusion of this season and if you’re eagerly waiting for what lies ahead, make sure that you check out the next episode right on time. To do that, refer to the section below to know all about its release date and streaming details.

My Next Life as a Villainess Episode 11 Release Date: When will it premiere?

My Next Life as a Villainess Episode 1 premiered on April 4, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes in this season, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ Episode 11 is scheduled to release on June 14, 2020 at 9:30 am PT in the US (i.e. June 15 at 1:30 am JST in Japan).

Where to Watch Destruction Flag Otome Episode 11 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Destruction Flag Otome Spoilers

‘My Next Life as a Villainess’, also known as ‘Destruction Flag Otome’, centers around a girl named Catarina who lives a rather comfortable life. Her royal background allows her to have everything that she wants and most people around her look up to her. But one day, all of this changes when she bangs her head and gets a glimpse of what her past life looked like. This makes her realize that she was once an ordinary girl who died in an accident, right after a night she spent playing Fortune Lover. This leads to another major realization: She is now a part of Fortune Lover and from what she knows about its premise, she’s doomed to eventually get exiled. At first, she loses grip of her reality. But then she decides to take a leap of faith and tries to upend the whole plot of the game to save herself from her fate.

This marks the inception of her crazy adventure where she starts off by being really nice to her brother. When that doesn’t work out too well, she even sets to be a better person to others and makes some great friends along the way. While she’s at it, a reverse harem also begins to grow all around her. Amid all of this, Catarina learns to embrace all the friends that she manages to make but doom flags still seem to be lurking close to her. Does she have what it takes to evade all of them? We’ll soon find out.

