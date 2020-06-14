‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ is not just “another” Isekai of this season. It is a bit more than that. Drawing its inspiration from Otome game tropes, ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ seems to have this smooth flow to its storyline that leaves you with a smile at the end of each episode. Moreover, its characters, especially Catarina, have been written really well. There’s nothing groundbreaking about it, but it’s still the perfect feel-good anime. To make sure that you don’t miss out on its season’s finale, read on further to know all about its next episode.

My Next Life as a Villainess Episode 12 Release Date: When will it premiere?

My Next Life as a Villainess Episode 1 premiered on April 4, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes in this season, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ Episode 12 is scheduled to release on June 21, 2020 at 9:30 am PT in the US (i.e. June 22 at 1:30 am JST in Japan).

Where to Watch Destruction Flag Otome Episode 12 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Destruction Flag Otome Spoilers

Also known as ‘Destruction Flag Otome’, ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ is about Catarina, a girl who belongs to a noble family and gets almost everything that she wants. But one day, when she bangs her head, the memories of her past life come flooding back to her and she gets a much-needed reality check. Catarina recalls that in her past life, she used to be an ordinary girl who used to spend almost all her time playing Fortune Lover. After a whole night of playing the game, she died in an accident and is now the villainess of the game itself. Till here, everything seems fine. But she soon recounts that according to the original premise of the game, she is destined to get exiled in the game.

Desperate to change this fate, Catarina decides to fork the timeline of the game into a whole new direction where she’ll be able to avoid her looming death flags. To do this, she tries to be as kind as she can possibly be to the people around her and tries to completely change her personality as a villainess. But while she’s at it, she learns to embrace relationships a lot more than she did earlier. More so, she also garners a huge reverse harem fan following. But the question is, even with so much effort, will she able to avoid the inevitable? To know the answer to that, make sure that you do check out its next episode.

