In the first few episodes, a lot seems to work in favor of ‘My Next Life as a Villainess,’ but its strong protagonist seems to be its biggest advantage. She isn’t overpowered but quite athletic, very cheerful, and also a little clumsy at times. The fact that her whole personality is full of contradicting traits makes her character feel a lot more real. However, it is still a bit too soon to say anything about this season overall. All we can say is that ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ will certainly have to do a lot more to please fans of the popular Isekai sub-genre and for now, it seems to be doing really well.

My Next Life as a Villainess Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

My Next Life as a Villainess Episode 1 premiered on April 4, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes in this season, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ Episode 3 is scheduled to release on April 18, 2020 at 9:30 am PT in the US (i.e. April 19 at 1:30 am JST in Japan).

Where to Watch Destruction Flag Otome Episode 3 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Destruction Flag Otome Episode 3 Spoilers: What to Expect?

In the second episode of the season, Catarina’s struggles as a villainess continue. She tries to completely change the events of the game by saying things she shouldn’t and even by picking on the roles of other characters. For instance, after she becomes friends with Mary Hunt, she tells her something that her husband was supposed to say. Because of this, Alan later accuses her of hitting on Mary Hunt and even challenges her. In episode 3, Catarina will have to keep up with her gimmicks to make sure that almost every event of the game is not how its original story unfolds. She’ll also have to keep a close on eye on every minor detail to eventually prevent her downfall.

In the meantime, Catarina also needs to look out for her brother. Because if she ignores him, he’ll end up feeling lonely again and might lock himself up in his room. This will eventually lead to her getting exiled and all of her efforts to change the future of the game will go in vain. Another aspect of the game that could later lead to a “doom flag” is her relationship with others. Since she has already been established as a villain, one toxic relationship can get her killed. So if she offends someone throughout the runtime of the game, she’ll have to figure out a way to mend that relationship before it’s too late.

