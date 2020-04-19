Targeted primarily towards those who are familiar with the Otome games, ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ has enough thrills for anyone who likes reverse harems. Moreover, even its plot is surprisingly well-thought-out and is complimented with a pretty good animation style. So regardless of whether you’ve played the Otome games or not, make sure that you do check this one out. If you are already following its first season, read on further to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

My Next Life as a Villainess Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

My Next Life as a Villainess Episode 1 premiered on April 4, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes in this season, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ Episode 4 is scheduled to release on April 25, 2020 at 9:30 am PT in the US (i.e. April 19 at 1:30 am JST in Japan).

Where to Watch Destruction Flag Otome Episode 4 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Destruction Flag Otome Episode 4 Spoilers: What to Expect?

In the third episode, Catarina attends a tea party hosted by Geordo and Alan, and that’s when she meets Sophia Ascart. She also discovers that Sophia actually reads one of her favorite romance novels. When she compliments her appearance, Sophia feels really flattered as most people never really have something positive to say about her looks. The two become friends and Catarina spends an entire day at her place. She later ends up noticing some charms at her place that were previously written by Nicol. Seven years post these events, Catarina’s true story from Fortune Lover begins and she prepares herself to join the Magic Academy.

The Fortune Lover story will begin in the next episode and we’ll get to see more of Catarina’s adventures at the magic academy. Along with training to become a better magician, she’ll also keep a close eye on the way things are starting to unfold. If she takes one wrong step, she might lead her future into a direction where she’ll get exiled. One the other hand, if she sticks to a route that makes her the complete opposite of a villainess, she might be able to save herself from her destined future. And since episode 3 has already introduced us to Nicol, who is Catarina’s lover from Fortune Lover, we’ll certainly get to see a lot more of him later. Well, a lot of adventures await Catarina, but which ones will truly lead her to the path she seeks? To find that out, make sure you check out its next episode.

