‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ may not be perfect, but it gets you hooked with its well-written harem character, Catarina. Adopting familiar Otome game tropes, ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ is fun anime that can be enjoyed by gamers and non-gamer alike. So if you haven’t watched it yet, make sure that you do check it out. If you’re already following its first season, read on further to know all the details about the streaming availability and release date of its next episode.

My Next Life as a Villainess Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

My Next Life as a Villainess Episode 1 premiered on April 4, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes in this season, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ Episode 5 is scheduled to release on May 2, 2020 at 9:30 am PT in the US (i.e. May 3 at 1:30 am JST in Japan).

Where to Watch Destruction Flag Otome Episode 5 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Destruction Flag Otome Episode 5 Spoilers: What to Expect?

As expected after the events of the previous episode, Catarina joins the magic academy where Fortune Lover is set and this marks the beginning of her real journey. But as soon as she gets there, she begins to get really concerned about Maria Campbell, who starts forming deep bonds with all the boys who surround them. Since she is the main heroine of Fortune Lover, Catarina had obviously seen this coming, but she still uses the student council meeting to know more about her. She even gets her attention by protecting her from bullies. It later hits her that in the original game, she was the one who bullied her and that’s when Geordo steps up to protect her. With this, their romance progresses a little further.

The next episode will further delve into the adventures of Catarina. Now that she is already apart of Fortune Lover, she’ll have to watch every single step that she takes. There will also be some more subtle development in her romance life in the episodes that’ll follow but we’ll have to wait for some time to actually see it as an overarching plot point. We can also expect a lot more developments between Catarina and Maria’s relationship but it’s hard to predict if it will actually go south or in Catarina’s favor. Either way, Catarina has a lot of work to do and we can’t help but wonder what she’ll do next.

