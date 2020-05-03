‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ started off as a generic comedy anime that instilled Otome game tropes to lure a specific kind of audience. However, with its recent developments, it’s good to see that it’s delving into something much deeper than it started. So if you’re looking for an anime that involves some sharp comedy and well-developed characters, you might want to check this one out. If you’re already watching it, here’s everything you need to know about its next episode.

My Next Life as a Villainess Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

My Next Life as a Villainess Episode 1 premiered on April 4, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes in this season, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ Episode 6 is scheduled to release on May 9, 2020 at 9:30 am PT in the US (i.e. May 10 at 1:30 am JST in Japan).

Where to Watch Destruction Flag Otome Episode 6 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Destruction Flag Otome Episode 6 Spoilers: What to Expect?

After venturing into the world of Fortune Lover and starting her journey at the magic academy, Catarina attempts to get close to Maria. To do so, she keeps saving her from getting bullied. Later she even visits a farm with Keith and while she’s at it, she decides to visit Maria’s hometown as well. This is where she meets her mother. Since Maria was always lonely as a child because of all of her magic practicing, her mother now feels relieved that she finally has a good friend. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Catarina’s mother gets really mad after she gets to know that she’s running a farm in her school.

Maria’s and Catarina’s relationship was the core theme of the 5th episode and even the ones that will follow will further highlight this. When Catarina initially started off with her journey in her Isekai world, her intentions and motives were quite one-dimensional. She only wanted to change her fate and that’s why she often forced herself to be nice to the ones around her. However, now, she seems to actually enjoy Maria’s company and protects her from others because she genuinely likes her. In the upcoming episodes, Catrina will probably go through a deeper catharsis where her sole intention will be to be nice to the people around her instead of trying to change her destiny. And this, in turn, might even fork her future into a whole new unexpected direction.

