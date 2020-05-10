‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ starts off as your regular Isekai anime and even adopts the most common character archetypes in its storyline. But as a viewer, what keeps you interested almost throughout its runtime is its charming protagonist, Catarina. What seemed more like an anime for only Otome game lovers is now slowly turning into something that can be enjoyed by pretty much everyone. So if you haven’t seen it yet, make sure that you do check it out. If you are watching it already, read on further to know everything about its next episode.

My Next Life as a Villainess Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

My Next Life as a Villainess Episode 1 premiered on April 4, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes in this season, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ Episode 7 is scheduled to release on May 16, 2020 at 9:30 am PT in the US (i.e. May 17 at 1:30 am JST in Japan).

Where to Watch Destruction Flag Otome Episode 7 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Destruction Flag Otome Episode 7 Spoilers: What to Expect?

In episode 6, the summer vacation arrives and Geordo finally makes up his mind to take Catarina on a date. However, since he does not make himself clear, Catarina misunderstands his intentions and invites many of her own friends. Later in the episode, Catarina goes out shopping with Sophia and Nicol and that’s when Nicol starts acting really strange. Her sudden advancements towards Catarina catch her off guard. Catarina later heads home and tries to get her holiday homework done before school begins again. While she’s at it, she can’t help but recall memories of a friend that she used to have when she was not living her life as the villainess of a game.

Episode 6 was a breath of fresh air as it took a step back from all the reverse harem portrayed in the previous episodes. The upcoming episodes will further add more spice to Geordo and Catarina’s relationship. They’ll probably again struggle to understand each other’s intentions but will still find their way back to one another. When it comes to Catarina and Nicol, we’ll just have to wait and see how things will unfold between them. Moreover, it is also possible that Catarina’s old friend, from her previous life, might show up in her new world somehow. Although this could simply be a narrative tool to create a contrast between Catarina’s past and present, it is possible that this memory of her old friend might have something to do with the future events of the series.

