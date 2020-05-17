‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ is about an Otaku who dies and then discovers that she’s in the world of her favorite Otome game. As cliché as its premise may actually sound, ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ comes with a small tweak to the standard Isekai template. It’s more of a reverse Isekai where the protagonist already knows her fate and tries to change it by altering her present. With its unique outlook on the genre, the anime entertains you with its balance of drama and comedy. For those who have been following its first season, here’s are all the details regarding the streaming availability and release date of its next episode.

My Next Life as a Villainess Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

My Next Life as a Villainess Episode 1 premiered on April 4, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes in this season, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ Episode 8 is scheduled to release on May 23, 2020 at 9:30 am PT in the US (i.e. May 24 at 1:30 am JST in Japan).

Where to Watch Destruction Flag Otome Episode 8 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Destruction Flag Otome Spoilers

Catarina Claes, the main character of ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’, has all the luxuries in her life. But one day when she bangs her head, she recalls all the memories of her past life and remembers that she had died in a traffic accident after playing Fortune Lover dating sim all night long. This makes her realize that she is now trapped in the world of Fortune Lover itself and going by the game’s premise, she will eventually be exiled. To avoid the doom flag, Catarina tries to completely change the direction of the game to ensure that she does not eventually die. She takes up magic and farming and tries to her younger brother with the utmost respect.

Apart from that, she also starts looking for other characters who are bullied and oppressed in her gaming world. Going by the recent developments of the anime, it seems like Catarina is now starting to actually become a nice person instead of solely being driven by her shallow intention of not bein exiled. She actually adores all the people she had managed to befriend and help along the way. Even so, the bigger is question is: Will she eventually be able to dodge the “doom flag”? If she does not, will she be sent back to her old?

