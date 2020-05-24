‘My Next Life as a Villainess’, also known as ‘Destruction Flag Otome’, is primarily targetted towards those who are well-versed with the Otome games and also know a thing or two about reverse harems. However, its intriguing writing style and narrative structure make it a fun Isekai anime for pretty much everyone. Even the personalities of its characters are not exactly confined to the stereotypes of the genre, and not to mention, its romantic developments are also quite appreciable. That being said, if you’ve been watching its first season so far, read on further to know all about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

My Next Life as a Villainess Episode 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

My Next Life as a Villainess Episode 1 premiered on April 4, 2020, and assuming that it will have a total of 12 episodes in this season, we can expect it to end sometime in June 2020. ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ Episode 9 is scheduled to release on May 30, 2020 at 9:30 am PT in the US (i.e. June 1 at 1:30 am JST in Japan).

Where to Watch Destruction Flag Otome Episode 9 English Dub Online?

You can watch ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Destruction Flag Otome Spoilers

‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ revolves around Catarina Claes who lives a comfortable life as a noble girl. But everything begins to change when she bangs her head one day and recalls that in her previous life, she had died in an accident after playing Fortune Lover all night. She soon realizes that she is now actually a character of Fortune Lover who, according to the game’s plot, is destined to get exiled later on. This is when she learns that in order to survive her new world, she’ll have to fork its timeline into a completely new direction to make sure that she avoids all kinds of “doom flags.” With this, she sets out on a journey to be nice to everyone instead of being the villainess that she is expected to be.

She starts off by being nice to her own brother, and somewhere along the line, she also ends up meeting a few potential love interests. Along with that, she also makes new friends and starts to give up on her ideas of only helping people for the sake of surviving the game. She begins to learn the true value of her relationships and eventually starts looking for the ones who are close to her because she genuinely cares for them. In the last few episodes of the season, it seems like Catarina’s characters will go through a major transformation where she’ll completely give up on the idea of being exiled, but as a consequence of her previous actions, she’ll be able to get past the doom flags.

Read More: Best Anime Games