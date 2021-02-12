Nadiya Bakes, the winner of ‘The Great British Bake Off,’ shows up on Netflix to enthrall cake lovers and bakers with some of her favorite recipes. In the show, she handpicks eight recipes out of her most precious collection of cakes and confectionery. Along with her exceptionally skilled approach to cooking, she has also been using her show to voice her opinions on what it means to be a brown Muslim woman in a world dominated by white males. As fans have adored her strong and endearing presence on screen, it is no doubt that ‘Nadiya Bakes’ season 1 gained considerable momentum. If you happen to be Nadiya’s fan wondering about the next season, here’s everything we know about ‘Nadiya Bakes’ season 2!

Nadiya Bakes Season 2 Release Date

‘Nadiya Bakes’ season 1 released in its entirety on February 12, 2021, on Netflix. It consists of eight episodes with a runtime of 30 minutes each. Before its release in the US, the showed released on September 9, 2020, on BBC Two in the UK. The show makes for an inspiring watch as Nadiya whips up some of her finest recipes coupled with her insights about personal experiences that strike a chord with the audiences.

As far as the second season is concerned, here’s everything we know. Netflix has not yet released any update about its renewal. But the show has attracted a solid viewership as people have lately developed a serious interest in baking. Nadiya spoke to The Guardian about the positive effects of baking in easing lockdown blues and anxieties. “It’s the thing that gives me comfort when I’m suffering with anxiety, especially over lockdown,” she said. And she’s not the only person who subscribes to the same view. The pandemic lockdown has permanently changed millions of people’s lifestyles, and we’re all trying a hand in materializing delectable recipes from the comfort of our homes.

It is not decided whether the show will get a second season, but Nadiya certainly has more ideas to share and hearts to touch. Her books are an existing testament to the scores of recipes waiting to be featured on screen. Although, if the show returns, it might first air on its home network BBC Two before Netflix takes it up. If and when that happens, we expect ‘Nadiya Bakes’ season 2 to release on Netflix sometime in 2022.

Who Can Be the Host of Nadiya Bakes Season 2?

‘Nadiya Bakes’ features British TV chef, author, and television presenter Nadiya Hussain. Her popularity increased after she won the sixth series of BBC’s ‘The Great British Bake Off.’ Nadiya celebrates baking and shares her favorite recipes, which include- homemade cakes, bakes, and delicious pastries. She will certainly return in the new season.

The show also features other confectionery experts and pastry chefs such as Julia Jones, who specializes in edible art; Joakim Prat, who came up with his own inventive version of an eclair; Dan Nemeth, an expert in sourdough; Renowned chocolatier Aneesh Popat; Ravneet Gill, who shows off her Mille-feuille; Lungi Mhlanga of Treats Club; Nastassja Lusengo with her stylish slices; and Baker Richard Bertinet sharing one of his scrumptious recipes. Season 2 is expected to introduce many more accomplished names in the baking industry. We just need to be patient and wait till the next season releases to find out.

What Can Nadiya Bakes Season 2 Be About?

The host of ‘Nadiya Bakes’ season 1, Nadiya Hussain describes the show along the lines of “Sometimes when you want something sweet, you want it to hit the spot.” The show introduces viewers to a world of recipes conceived by the acclaimed chef and existing dishes inspired by other passionate bakers. The viewers can learn how to bake using the insights and experiences disclosed by Nadiya. The show also dives into the deeper reserves of baking that merges art and confectionery. Season 2 will feature many more recipes hopefully as appealing as Nadiya’s Mardi Gras King Cake, Rhubarb Kisses, Blueberry Scone Pizza, Pepperoni Pull-apart, and other savory desserts that show up on season 1.

