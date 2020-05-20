Survivalist shows, by their very nature, prove to be extremely intense, as well as adventurous. Moreover, such shows also prove to provide a look at the survivalist instinct of human beings: something that viewers tend to forget due to urban comforts. Discovery’s ‘Naked and Afraid XL’ is yet another survivalist competition show that takes things to the very extreme. The series is a spin-off to ‘Naked and Afraid.‘

‘Naked and Afraid XL’ is a competition reality show wherein a bunch of contestants attempt to survive the wilderness. As its title suggests, ‘Naked and Afraid XL’ pits its contests to fend for themselves without modern luxuries like clothing. The contestants are tasked to survive amidst Mother Nature for 40 days with just one or two items of their choosing. As their resources become scarce, the contestants are supposed to feed themselves by hunting, fishing, or gathering food from plants. Moreover, they also have to brave intense weather conditions using things that are only available in the wilderness. There are also dangerous wild creatures on the loose…

Where Was Naked and Afraid XL Filmed?

As mentioned earlier, ‘Naked and Afraid XL’ sees its contestants battle the wilderness. Hence, the setting proves to be integral to the show. After all, it is the densely natural places where the show is entirely set and filmed. Thus, it is natural for viewers to wonder where ‘Naked and Afraid XL’ was shot.

Season 6

The sixth season of ‘Naked and Afraid XL’ is set in the South African bush. Apparently, the specific place that the show is filmed in is so challenging to survive in that ancient tribes would often leave their weak ones behind here as they couldn’t carry them along! That is the reason this place is called the “Valley of the Banished.” In such challenging circumstances, the contestants are asked to spend 40 days. South Africa is known to have dangerous animals like lions, jackals, wild elephants, and hippos. These should prove to be challenging for the contestants.

Season 5

The fifth season of ‘Naked and Afraid XL’ is filmed on the island of Palawan in the Philippines. In this season, the contestants had been dropped in the South China Sea and forced to swim through shark-infested waters! They had to resort to making camps on islands.

Season 4

The fourth season of ‘Naked and Afraid XL’ was also filmed in South Africa. This time, it was filmed at the basin of the Selati River in South Africa. Once again, the contestants had been asked to brave situations that have been historically dangerous.

It been 30 days since 13 elite survivalists entered the brutal savannas of South Africa's Selati Basin. Find out who makes it to the end Sunday at 9 on the season finale of Naked And Afraid XL All-Stars on Discovery. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/KSgDag5s02 — Naked and Afraid (@NakedAndAfraid) July 1, 2018

Season 3

The third season of ‘Naked and Afraid XL’ was filmed in Ecuador. To be more specific, filming was carried out in the Amazon Basin. The Ecuadorian Amazon teems with dangerous wildlife like anacondas and jaguars.

Season 2

The second season was also set and filmed in the bush of South Africa. The country seems to have become a favored setting and filming spot for the show. This season, the contestants had been transported to the country during a drought. That would have certainly made the contestants’ time infinitely tougher.

Season 1

The first season of ‘Naked and Afraid XL’ was set and filmed in Colombia. To be more specific, filming was carried out in the badlands of Colombia. Colombia is known to be a habitat for pumas, jaguars, spectacled bears, and other ferocious animals. The post below shows how the season was filmed in the eastern plains of the country, close to the Venezuelan border.

