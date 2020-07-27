The sixth season of ‘Naked and Afraid XL’ has been a tumultuous journey for the survivalists. After Wes’ departure due to a medical emergency, Jon, Sarah, Ryan, Gwen, and Suzanne struggle to function together as a team, while Bulent faces issues with finding something to eat. After weeks of scorching heat, the weather finally cools down, giving the contestants some relief. Check out the recap section to know more. In case you’re curious about the details of ‘Naked and Afraid XL’ season 6 finale, you’re at the right place!

Naked and Afraid XL Season 6 Season Finale Release Date

The season finale, i.e., ‘Naked and Afraid XL’ season 6 episode 11 will release on August 2, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on Discovery Channel. It will have a runtime of two hours, instead of one.

In the final episode, Bulent might find it difficult to function as a part of the team. His defiant attitude might cause some friction between him and the rest of the tribe. As a result, he might get banished by Sarah, Suzanne, Jon, and Gwen for lack of co-operation. The team might have to pull their socks up and leave their boma to reach the extraction point, only to discover that Bulent has also made it.

Where to Watch Naked and Afraid XL Season 6 Finale Online?

You can watch ‘Naked and Afraid XL’ season 6 episode 11 by tuning to Discovery Channel at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Discovery Channel’s official website and the Discovery app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. Another way you can watch the show is by streaming it on Sling TV. ‘Naked and Afraid XL’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Naked and Afraid XL Season 6 Episode 10 Recap

‘Naked and Afraid XL’ season 6 episode 10 is titled ‘Crossbow and a Cross to Bear.’

At the beginning of the episode, Jon, Sarah, Gwen, and Suzanne decide to make a crossbow out of a tree branch to help Ryan out with the hunting. Ryan spends the whole day trying to score a kill for his tribe but he doesn’t get lucky in that department, which leaves him quite depressed. He gets back to their camp, only to find that all of the turkey meat the team has been storing, has turned rancid and covered in mold. Disappointed, the team realizes they are in desperate need to find another food source to prevent endangering their survival.

Miles away, Bulent is mentally fit but is striving to hunt birds near the pond. To add to his woes, the area around the pond is packed with multiple species of birds who have migrated to South Africa to mate and lay eggs. The team can’t manage to catch a good shut-eye as a hyena gets really close to their boma at night. Sarah uses her taxidermy skills to make something to keep the bow in place. Bulent expresses his irritation with the swarm of ducks who have raided his water source and hunting area. He finds the skull of an animal to keep him company, and names it “Ricardo” but that doesn’t help in distracting him from all the noise the ducks are making.

Ryan is exhausted and at his lowest as far as his mental fortitude is concerned. He doesn’t feel like hunting anymore and the team grows more and more worried about him. The team gets worried when Ryan begins sleep-walking and asks him to get some help as he seems to be spiraling downward, mentally. Bulent’s XLR rating falls from 6.1 to 5.8, while the team’s XLR decreases from 5.6 to 5.1. The medics rush in and ask Ryan to tap out because of his deteriorating mental health. Bulent finally leaves in search of a new place and lands at Sarah, Gwen, Suzanne, and Ron’s camp.

