‘Naked and Afraid’ XL season 6 is getting way too intense as the survivalists are facing the brutal realities of surviving in the wilderness. Joshua Bell is still the only contestant to go through banishment from a tribe, while Dawn Dussault has quit the show on her own. So far, we have seen Kate surviving on her own in the wild after banishing herself from Bulent and Makani’s group, but that changes in episode 3, as the survivalist veteran finds another tribe.

Also, Makani banishes herself and embarks upon the deadly adventure alone. We have added a recap for you in the end. In case you’re updated, here’s everything you need to know about ‘Naked and Afraid XL’ season 6 episode 5!

Naked and Afraid XL Season 6 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Naked and Afraid XL’ season 6 episode 5 will release on June 21, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on Discovery Channel. The show will follow a weekly schedule, releasing one new episode every Sunday night.

In the upcoming episode, titled, ‘Boiling Point,’ Makani might put out all stops to cross a valley in pursuit of a new tribe after cutting ties with her partner, Bulent. The proficient survivalist Ryan might set up a risky plan to score a kill, while Suzanne might get tired of Seth’s laidback attitude and end up going away from him. The extreme conditions of the African Savannah will force another survivalist to quit the show.

Where to Watch Naked and Afraid XL Season 6 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘Naked and Afraid XL’ season 6 episode 5 by tuning to Discovery Channel at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Discovery Channel’s official website and the Discovery app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. Another way you can watch the show is by streaming it on Sling TV. ‘Naked and Afraid XL’ is also available as a VOD service on YouTube TV. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Naked and Afraid XL Season 6 Episode 4 Recap

‘Naked and Afraid XL’ season 6 episode 4 is titled ‘No Calm After the Storm.’

Out of the 40-day survival challenge, the contestants still have to survive for 33 more days in the wild. After consuming bitter aloe, Wes and Gwen begin to throw up and also complain about having a slurred speech and blurred vision. The medics rush to their rescue and advise the pair to drink more water as the concentrated aloe has attacked their respective immune systems. The dangers in Jon, Sarah, and Ryan’s camp keep increasing as the crocodiles mark more territories, leaving a very limited area for the trio, to find food. Ryan uses fiber strands from a tree to make snares for catching hyraxes.

Tensions arise in Suzanne and Seth’s camp as the two find it difficult to work together because of Seth’s passive-aggressive responses. Bulent gets annoyed at Makani’s resistance to eating fish and meat to survive. The survivalists are hit by a thunderstorm and the temperature drops to 60 degrees Fahrenheit, causing Kate to lose her calm and have an emotional breakdown triggered by PTSD from her Panama challenge. After walking a long distance, Kate stumbles upon Wes and Gwen’s camp.

Tired of Bulent’s condescending and selfish behavior, Makani banishes herself, and their XLR drops from 6.3 to 5.9. After a decreasing flow of protein consumption, the XLR of Ryan, Sarah, and Jon’s team goes from 6.7 to 6.5. Seth and Suzanne’s lack of cooperation causes their XLR to fall from 5.8 to 5.5. The XLR of Kate, Wes, and Gwen’s team drops from 6.6 to 6.2. At the end of the episode, Kate makes a drastic decision of leaving the challenge.

