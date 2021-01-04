‘Name That Tune’ is a 2021 reality television show based on a British reality series of the same name created by Harry Salter, the radio version of which first aired in 1952. The show features two players competing head to head in a race against the clock surrounding a live band that plays a song. The players are entailed to correctly identify the song’s name, which is what the show’s self-explanatory title is about. ‘Name That Tune’ gained wide accolade throughout its run, which eventually morphed into exciting spin-offs and coveted merchandise. In 2020, a new primetime version of the show was announced, which took the internet, especially its boomer encircled fan-following by storm. In case you were wondering about the details of the brand new premiere, here’s what we know about the reboot.

Name That Tune Season 1 Release Date

‘Name That Tune’ commenced on NBC Radio in 1952. It shifted to NBC Television in 1953, and CBS took over shortly after, which went on until 1959. There are two other daytime versions and a few syndicated versions that kept the show alive until the mid-80s. A spin-off of the show called ‘Name That Video’ was also aired on VH1 in 2001.

Our New Year's resolution? Memorize as many songs as possible. 😏 Don't miss the series premiere of #NameThatTune Wednesday at 9/8c on @FOXTV! pic.twitter.com/fW91uktfcZ — Name That Tune (@namethattune) January 1, 2021

Considering its remarkable history and wide recognition, Prestige Entertainment, Eureka Productions, and Fox, in November 2020, announced that the show would return as a primetime release with 10 episodes. ‘Name That Tune’ season 1 premieres Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 9/8c exclusively on Fox with a running time of 60 minutes.

Name That Tune Season 1: Who are the Hosts, Judges, and Contestants?

For the 2021 reboot of ‘Name That Tune’, Jane Krakowski has been cast as the host, with Randy Jackson as the band leader. Randy Jackson is recognized for his appearance as a judge on Fox’s ‘American Idol’. Jane Krakowski grabbed fame and attention because of her roles in ‘Ally McBeal’ and ’30 Rock’. The live audience is Australian since filming commenced at the Sydney Convention Centre in Darling Harbour. The contestants, however, are selected among Americans living Down Under.

Name That Tune Season 1: What is it About?

‘Name That Tune’ throws out a series of tough challenges for the contestants to prove their music knowledge. Every episode contains two sets of games lasting for 30 minutes each. Each game has two contestants placed in the battleground who then showcase their trivial grasp over music through identifying the songs performed against the clock always ticking. The first part of the game introduces an ever-changing round of challenges as it transitions to the Bid-a-Note round, the most crucial round from the original game show. The winner of this round wins the game and enters the Golden Medley bonus, which opens up the scope for scoring more money as the contestant slowly glides towards the grand prize of $100,000.

