Based on the venerable literary franchise created by publisher Edward Stratemeyer, The CW’s ‘Nancy Drew’ is again focused on the adventures of the renowned teenage sleuth. The show had a pretty slow start but it has been one rollercoaster in its last episodes. There have been several revelations about Nancy’s past and two new inquiring mysteries have also been added to the storyline. Unfortunately, episode 17 was the penultimate episode of the show since its production has been abruptly stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic. So in case, you’re wondering how this season will end, read on further to know all the details about the release date and streaming availability of its last episode.

When is Nancy Drew Episode 18 Release Date?

‘Nancy Drew’ Season 1 Episode 18 is slated to release on April 15, 2020, at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT, on The CW.

Titled ‘The Clue in the Captain’s Painting’, the 18th episode of ‘Nancy Drew’ will revolve around Nancy and her friends investigating a strange death. While they are at it, they’ll be led to new details surrounding the Aglaeca curse.

Where to Stream Nancy Drew Episode 18 Online?

‘Nancy Drew’ is on The CW, so the easiest way to see it would be with a cable connection. In the absence of one, you can head to The CW site, to stream the episodes. You also have the option to use Fubo TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV to stream and watch ‘Nancy Drew’. You can also head to Amazon Prime, in order to buy and stream the episodes.

Nancy Drew Episode 18 Teaser:

You can check out the teaser for the 18th episode of ‘Nancy Drew’ below:

Nancy Drew Season 1 Episode 17 Recap:

In episode 17, the Agleaca curse grips the group and gives them the most horrifying visions. Victoria offers them a solution by claiming that another ritual might just free them from the curse forever. However, this, too, come with a big issue. In order to perform the ritual correctly, Nancy has to draw both her own blood and that of a blood relative.

With this, the first person who comes to her mind is Ryan. She thinks of making a deal with him—if he helps her out with the ritual, she might help him look for his missing child. But to her dismay, he simply rejects her offer and boldly says that he does not want to help Owen. Nancy gets really mad at him and insults him for being so insensitive, while he just drives away in his car.

In the meantime, at Diana Marvin’s birthday party, Bess is told that her relationship will only be approved if she is able to extract some information form Lisbeth about her police work. Later, Ryan ends up figuring out what’s truly going on and even tries to lecture her about it. As a response to this, Nancy brashly tells him that she does not want him to be her father.

Realizing that she might really need him, Ryan decides to agree to be a part of the ritual. Even so, nothing really changes and the visions instilled from the curse only get more disturbing. They later realize that Ryan is missing and find his corpse in a bathtub. This confirms that Agleaca used to be a human who was wrongfully murdered. That’s the reason why she’s now extremely disturbed and intends to kill anyone who gets in her way.

Read More: Best Supernatural TV Shows on Netflix