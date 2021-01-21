The CW’s mystery drama, ‘Nancy Drew’, made a comeback with its second season on January 20, 2021. Titled, ‘The Search for the Midnight Wraith,’, the premiere episode is 60 minutes of one of the scariest tales ever! In fact, season 1 had wrapped up earlier than expected due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the season 2 debut does not start off on an incomplete note. We do not even realize that the story about the monstrous Aglaeca has been carried over to the new episodes. The first episode does a wonderful job of weaving together the ongoing curse with a new, weird creature. Well, after a satisfying premiere, let us get into the details of ‘Nancy Drew’ season 2 episode 2.

When is Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date?

‘Nancy Drew’ Season 2 Episode 2 is slated to release on January 27, 2021, at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT, on The CW.

Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

Titled ‘The Reunion of Lost Souls’, the 2nd episode of ‘Nancy Drew’ season 2 sees the team trying to unravel the mystery surrounding Aglaeca. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by The CW: “Nancy and the Drew Crew continue to search for clues to battle the Aglaeca; George has an unfortunate first encounter with Nick’s visiting mother; Carson and Ace have a heart-to-heart.”

You can check out the teaser for the 2nd episode of ‘Nancy Drew’ season 2 below:

Where to Stream Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

‘Nancy Drew’ is on The CW, so the easiest way to see it would be with a cable connection. If you have an active subscription, you can head to The CW site, to stream the episodes. You also have the option to use Fubo TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV to stream and watch ‘Nancy Drew’. You can also head to Amazon Prime, in order to buy and stream the episodes.

Nancy Drew Season 2 Episode 1 Recap:

In episode 1, the story kicks off right after where we had left off in the season 1 finale. Nancy and the squad come up with various plans to outsmart Aglaeca. Detective Tamura then delivers some troubling news. A young woman named Amanda Bobbsey has been involved in a car accident in the woods and the last thing she said was Nancy’s name. Later, it is revealed that Amanda and her twin brother Gil had been searching for Nancy after seeing a Tweet about Aglaeca on the Drew Crew’s official Twitter account.

Apparently, the siblings had a mirror that holds the power to defeat the vengeful spirit. Hence, the team tries to locate the missing twin. They reach a hunting lodge and stumble upon a shady meeting held by Nancy’s secret grandfather. The gang narrowly escapes and then, resumes their search. Finally, they find Gil hiding from the forest’s dreaded Midnight Wraith in an abandoned bus. After much forethought, Nancy lights the evil thing on fire. She is later released for her deed and her estranged dad gives her the mirror — which holds a cryptic message hinting that the key to defeating Aglaeca might be in a musical.

